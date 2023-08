Are Pakistan building some muscle in the middle?

Pakistan's top three is outstanding, and the attack is potentially great, but the hole in the donut has been numbers four through seven. In this series, there have been mild awakenings in that area, however. No. 7 Shadab Khan has done the most to provide some heft through the middle - hitting a 39 off 50 as Pakistan were seriously ailing in the first ODI, before making a rousing 48 off 35 in the second match, as they chased 301 (he left the crease early at the start of the last over and as such, left the finishing to Naseem Shah, but his innings was vital). In the last match, Agha Salman provided an important 38 not out off 31, and even more importantly, Mohammad Rizwan made 67 off 79.