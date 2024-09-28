Matches (21)
Mah-e-Par vs Pamir, 6th Match at Nangarhar, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, Sep 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Nangarhar, September 28 - October 01, 2024, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mah-e-Par
L
L
L
W
L
Pamir
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MPS4 M • 311 Runs • 44.43 Avg • 72.32 SR
MPS4 M • 299 Runs • 59.8 Avg • 60.28 SR
PAL4 M • 216 Runs • 30.86 Avg • 55.81 SR
PAL4 M • 155 Runs • 19.38 Avg • 69.19 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
3 M • 10 Wkts • 2.94 Econ • 51.1 SR
2 M • 9 Wkts • 4.29 Econ • 35.77 SR
PAL2 M • 11 Wkts • 3.98 Econ • 24.54 SR
PAL4 M • 9 Wkts • 2.9 Econ • 65.66 SR
Squad
MPS
PAL
Player
Role
|-
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
Match details
|Najib Taraki Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|28,29,30 September, 1 October 2024 - day (4-day match)