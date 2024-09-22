Matches (22)
CPL 2024 (3)
AFG vs SA (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
WCL 2 (2)
Duleep Trophy (2)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG v AUS (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
Maiwand vs Mah-e-Par, 3rd Match at Amanullah, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, Sep 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Amanullah, September 22 - 25, 2024, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
What will be the toss result?
MAC Win & Bat
MPS Win & Bat
MAC Win & Bowl
MPS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Maiwand
L
W
W
W
W
Mah-e-Par
W
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:57
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MAC7 M • 488 Runs • 40.67 Avg • 61.46 SR
MAC7 M • 300 Runs • 23.08 Avg • 40.81 SR
MPS3 M • 248 Runs • 62 Avg • 93.58 SR
MPS3 M • 246 Runs • 61.5 Avg • 68.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MAC6 M • 33 Wkts • 3.51 Econ • 28.18 SR
MAC6 M • 27 Wkts • 4.02 Econ • 24.07 SR
1 M • 8 Wkts • 3.35 Econ • 17 SR
MPS1 M • 8 Wkts • 4.81 Econ • 29 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
MAC
MPS
Player
Role
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|-
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 September 2024 - day (4-day match)