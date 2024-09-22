Matches (22)
Maiwand vs Mah-e-Par, 3rd Match at Amanullah, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, Sep 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Amanullah, September 22 - 25, 2024, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Maiwand Champions FlagMaiwand Champions
Mah-e-Par Stars FlagMah-e-Par Stars
Tomorrow
5:30 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nasir Jamal
7 M • 488 Runs • 40.67 Avg • 61.46 SR
Jawid Ahmadzai
7 M • 300 Runs • 23.08 Avg • 40.81 SR
Yousuf Shah
3 M • 248 Runs • 62 Avg • 93.58 SR
Ijaz Ahmad
3 M • 246 Runs • 61.5 Avg • 68.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Nasim Mangal
6 M • 33 Wkts • 3.51 Econ • 28.18 SR
Arab Gul
6 M • 27 Wkts • 4.02 Econ • 24.07 SR
Mohammad Gul Alizai
1 M • 8 Wkts • 3.35 Econ • 17 SR
Kamil Kakar
1 M • 8 Wkts • 4.81 Econ • 29 SR
Match details
Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match days22,23,24,25 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament

TeamMWLDPT
MAC110024
MPS110023
PAL10102
HIS10101
