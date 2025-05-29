Maiwand vs Mah-e-Par, 10th Match at Amanullah, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, May 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Amanullah, May 29 - June 01, 2025, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
What will be the toss result?
MAC Win & Bat
45%
MPS Win & Bat
52%
MAC Win & Bowl
0%
MPS Win & Bowl
3%
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Maiwand
L
D
L
D
D
Mah-e-Par
W
D
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MAC8 M • 422 Runs • 28.13 Avg • 55.74 SR
MAC5 M • 386 Runs • 48.25 Avg • 68.68 SR
MPS4 M • 484 Runs • 80.67 Avg • 57.68 SR
MPS4 M • 429 Runs • 71.5 Avg • 78.14 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MAC8 M • 37 Wkts • 2.47 Econ • 40.81 SR
MAC7 M • 24 Wkts • 3.56 Econ • 58.41 SR
8 M • 31 Wkts • 3.53 Econ • 39.51 SR
4 M • 24 Wkts • 2.52 Econ • 39.95 SR
Playing XI
MAC
MPS
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Maiwand Champions, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|29,30,31 May, 1 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee