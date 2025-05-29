Matches (5)
ENG vs WI (1)
IPL (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (2)

Maiwand vs Mah-e-Par, 10th Match at Amanullah, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, May 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Amanullah, May 29 - June 01, 2025, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Maiwand Champions FlagMaiwand Champions
Mah-e-Par Stars FlagMah-e-Par Stars
Today
5:30 AM

Day 1: Maiwand chose to bat

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
Mah-e-Par StarsMah-e-Par Stars
430074
3
Maiwand ChampionsMaiwand Champions
401046
Match centre
batters to watch
Shawkat Zaman
8 M • 422 Runs • 28.13 Avg • 55.74 SR
Bahir Shah
5 M • 386 Runs • 48.25 Avg • 68.68 SR
Shahidullah
4 M • 484 Runs • 80.67 Avg • 57.68 SR
Darwish Rasooli
4 M • 429 Runs • 71.5 Avg • 78.14 SR
bowlers to watch
Yamin Ahmadzai
8 M • 37 Wkts • 2.47 Econ • 40.81 SR
Khalil Ahmed
7 M • 24 Wkts • 3.56 Econ • 58.41 SR
Mohammad Ibrahim (1)
8 M • 31 Wkts • 3.53 Econ • 39.51 SR
Sharafuddin Ashraf
4 M • 24 Wkts • 2.52 Econ • 39.95 SR
Playing XI
Match details
Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
TossMaiwand Champions, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match days29,30,31 May, 1 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Afghanistan
Farooq Khan
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Izatullah Safi
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Mahmood Kharoti
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Hamim Khan
Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament

TeamMWLDPT
MPS430174
PAL411247
MAC401346
HIS402216
Full Table