Matches (13)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (4)
One-Day Cup (3)
AUS-A WMN vs India A, 1st match at Brisbane, AUS-W vs IND-W [A], Aug 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st match, Brisbane, August 07, 2024, India A Women tour of Australia
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
AU-AW Win & Bat
IN-AW Win & Bat
AU-AW Win & Bowl
IN-AW Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|7 August 2024 - day (20-over match)