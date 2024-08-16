Matches (17)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
ENG v SL (1)
One-Day Cup (8)
WI vs SA (1)
WCL 2 (1)
AUS-A Women vs IND-A Women, 2nd match at Mackay, AUS-W vs IND-W [A], Aug 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd match (D/N), Mackay, August 16, 2024, India A Women tour of Australia
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS-A Women
W
W
W
W
W
IND-A Women
L
W
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 10:00
Match details
|Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.20 start, First Session 13.20-16.30, Interval 16.30-17.00, Second Session 17.00-20.10
|Match days
|16 August 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
Australia A Women vs India A Women News
Mack's century marshals Australia A to victory in opening one-dayer
Raghvi Bist helped India A recover from a tricky start to post a decent total in Mackay
Tahlia McGrath wraps series 3-0 for Australia A after India A batting crumbles
Parsons and Vlaeminck kept India A down to 120 before McGrath bossed the chase
Hancock and Parsons star as Australia A make it 2-0
Tahlia Wilson and Tahlia McGrath ensured a comfortable chase for the home side