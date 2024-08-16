Matches (17)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
ENG v SL (1)
One-Day Cup (8)
WI vs SA (1)
WCL 2 (1)

AUS-A Women vs IND-A Women, 2nd match at Mackay, AUS-W vs IND-W [A], Aug 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd match (D/N), Mackay, August 16, 2024, India A Women tour of Australia
PrevNext
Australia A Women FlagAustralia A Women
India A Women FlagIndia A Women
Tomorrow
3:20 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 10:00
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
Match details
Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)13.20 start, First Session 13.20-16.30, Interval 16.30-17.00, Second Session 17.00-20.10
Match days16 August 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question