Australia, Sri Lanka and a touch of the dramatic

Big Picture: The Warne-Muralidaran trophy is back

And so it shapes up again. Australia are coming off their big Border-Gavaskar Trophy win, of course. Through their 3-1 win in that series, they also booked their World Test Championship final spot. They are missing regular captain Pat Cummins, who is on paternity leave, but have a seasoned leader in Steven Smith.

Sri Lanka had had a decent Test year in 2024, until the disappointing series in South Africa to finish it off. But they will feel as if their Test team is building to something - maybe mounting a more serious campaign in the next WTC cycle, in which they appear to have a relatively easy schedule.

It will likely come down to spin in Galle. This surface doesn't appear to be the dryest one the ground has turned out, and may stay together a little longer than usual, owing to January's cooler weather. But it is likely to take substantial turn from day three onwards. Expect plenty of sweeping and reverse-sweeping, and catchers around the bat as the match wears on.

Form guide

Sri Lanka: LLWWW (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Australia: WWWDL

Captain Steven Smith, senior spinner Nathan Lyon and selector Tony Dodemaide take a look at the pitch • Getty Images

In the spotlight: Nathan Lyon and Prabath Jayasuriya

A track that tends to start off dry, a sea breeze that helps sap what little moisture there is in the pitch, footmarks to bowl into from as early as day two sometimes - Galle is basically spin-bowling paradise. As such, how well your lead spinner goes in a Galle Test goes a long way to deciding the outcome.

Prabath Jayasuriya had also made his debut in Galle , and he has dominated as few spinners ever have at this venue. He's got 71 wickets at an average of 21.78 at this venue, and the key to much of that success has been his devastating straight ball, as well as his control. With Sri Lanka's remaining frontline spin options lacking in experience, the hosts will look to Jayasuriya to define the back half of these Tests.

Pitch and conditions: Some rain around

There's a little unseasonal rain around in Galle, but rare is the Galle Test that even goes into the last couple of sessions, even if there are interruptions along the way. Dhananjaya de Silva said he expected the surface to be decent for batting to begin with. Temperatures are forecast to hover around 30 degrees celsius.

Prabath Jayasuriya has an incredible record at Galle • AP

Team news: Who will be SL's opener?

Australia have confirmed that Travis Head will open the innings , displacing Sam Konstas from that position. They are pondering their attack though, and could go in with as many as three spinners - Todd Murphy potentially joining Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann. They will likely have Josh Inglis and Beau Webster - who bowls spin as well as seam - in the lower middle order.

Australia (possible): 1 Usman Khawaja, 2 Travis Head, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith (capt.), 5 Josh Inglis, 6 Beau Webster, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Mathew Kuhnemann, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Scott Boland/ Todd Murphy

Sri Lanka have a decision to make around their attack as well - whether their second seamer will be Vishwa Fernando or Lahiru Kumara. They also have to replace the injured Pathum Nissanka at the top of the order. Oshada Fernando is his likeliest replacement.

Sri Lanka (possible) 1 Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 Oshada Fernando, 3 Dinesh Chandimal, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Kamindu Mendis, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva (capt.), 7 Kusal Mendis (wk), 8 Prabath Jayasuriya, 9 Nishan Peiris, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Lahiru Kumara/Vishwa Fernando

Stats and trivia: Smith 10,000 watch