Australia, Sri Lanka and a touch of the dramatic
Galle plays host to the first Test of the series which brings spin bowling to the fore again
Big Picture: The Warne-Muralidaran trophy is back
Australia's Test series in Sri Lanka often seem to have a touch of the dramatic about them. Last time Australia were in Galle, Sri Lanka saw the greatest mass protests in the country's history, while the teams battled out a 1-1 series. In 2016, Australia had nosedived spectacularly against spin, Rangana Herath gobbling up their top order en masse.
Over the years there have been series-ending fielding collisions, such as in 1999 in Kandy when Jason Gillespie broke a leg and Steve Waugh broke a nose, Shane Warne triggering one of Sri Lanka's most painful 90s collapses to clinch victory in a game Australia were losing, and Sri Lanka producing one of their most infamously dry surfaces in Galle in 2011. Where Sri Lanka have never won a Test in Australia, these teams tend to be more evenly matched in Sri Lanka.
And so it shapes up again. Australia are coming off their big Border-Gavaskar Trophy win, of course. Through their 3-1 win in that series, they also booked their World Test Championship final spot. They are missing regular captain Pat Cummins, who is on paternity leave, but have a seasoned leader in Steven Smith.
Sri Lanka had had a decent Test year in 2024, until the disappointing series in South Africa to finish it off. But they will feel as if their Test team is building to something - maybe mounting a more serious campaign in the next WTC cycle, in which they appear to have a relatively easy schedule.
It will likely come down to spin in Galle. This surface doesn't appear to be the dryest one the ground has turned out, and may stay together a little longer than usual, owing to January's cooler weather. But it is likely to take substantial turn from day three onwards. Expect plenty of sweeping and reverse-sweeping, and catchers around the bat as the match wears on.
Form guide
Sri Lanka: LLWWW (last five completed matches, most recent first)
Australia: WWWDL
In the spotlight: Nathan Lyon and Prabath Jayasuriya
A track that tends to start off dry, a sea breeze that helps sap what little moisture there is in the pitch, footmarks to bowl into from as early as day two sometimes - Galle is basically spin-bowling paradise. As such, how well your lead spinner goes in a Galle Test goes a long way to deciding the outcome.
It is a track Nathan Lyon will know well. Not only did he get a five-wicket haul on debut here in 2011, he also took a match-winning 9 for 121 from the first game in 2022, when Australia last visited. He has 21 wickets from seven innings at this venue, with an average of 27.61. Expect this group of Sri Lanka's batters to attempt to attack Lyon, particularly in the first innings. Sri Lanka's easiest path to upsetting Australia's bowling plan is to unsettle Lyon.
Prabath Jayasuriya had also made his debut in Galle, and he has dominated as few spinners ever have at this venue. He's got 71 wickets at an average of 21.78 at this venue, and the key to much of that success has been his devastating straight ball, as well as his control. With Sri Lanka's remaining frontline spin options lacking in experience, the hosts will look to Jayasuriya to define the back half of these Tests.
Pitch and conditions: Some rain around
There's a little unseasonal rain around in Galle, but rare is the Galle Test that even goes into the last couple of sessions, even if there are interruptions along the way. Dhananjaya de Silva said he expected the surface to be decent for batting to begin with. Temperatures are forecast to hover around 30 degrees celsius.
Team news: Who will be SL's opener?
Australia have confirmed that Travis Head will open the innings, displacing Sam Konstas from that position. They are pondering their attack though, and could go in with as many as three spinners - Todd Murphy potentially joining Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann. They will likely have Josh Inglis and Beau Webster - who bowls spin as well as seam - in the lower middle order.
Australia (possible): 1 Usman Khawaja, 2 Travis Head, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith (capt.), 5 Josh Inglis, 6 Beau Webster, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Mathew Kuhnemann, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Scott Boland/ Todd Murphy
Sri Lanka have a decision to make around their attack as well - whether their second seamer will be Vishwa Fernando or Lahiru Kumara. They also have to replace the injured Pathum Nissanka at the top of the order. Oshada Fernando is his likeliest replacement.
Sri Lanka (possible) 1 Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 Oshada Fernando, 3 Dinesh Chandimal, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Kamindu Mendis, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva (capt.), 7 Kusal Mendis (wk), 8 Prabath Jayasuriya, 9 Nishan Peiris, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Lahiru Kumara/Vishwa Fernando
Stats and trivia: Smith 10,000 watch
- Steve Smith is one run away from completing 10,000 in Test cricket. He'd be the fourth Australia batter to the milestone, after Alan Border, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting.
- Prabath Jayasuriya took 12 wickets for 177 in the one Test he'd played against Australia - on debut in Galle.
- All up, Australia have won three of the six Tests they've played in Galle, losing two and drawing one.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf