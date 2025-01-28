Smith says Australia need to 'be proactive' and find ways to score on Sri Lankan pitches

Sometimes it spins. At other times it goes straight. Be ready for both. This is stand-in captain Steven Smith 's advice to Australia's less-experienced batters, as he prepares to lead them in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle. Of Australia's batters on tour, Smith understands the challenge ahead more than most - he has two hundreds in Sri Lanka, and averages 49.75 on the island.

"We have spoken about the differences in the surfaces," Smith said on Tuesday, the eve of the first Test on Australia's ongoing tour of Sri Lanka. "Last time we came, we played on one that spun from ball one and the other one was pretty flat in the first innings, and then spun a lot in the second innings.

"So it's important to have plans for both kind of surfaces. Then if it is extreme from the outset, then you need to be proactive and follow different methods to score runs. You just have to adapt as quickly as possible to what you get."

In 2016 , Smith had overseen a tour in which Australia's batters largely failed to pick the slider from the one that turned off the surface, thus going down 3-0 in the series. In 2022 , however, their batters fared much better, even winning a Test on the more spin-friendly surface in that series.

Among the more recent trends in countering the kind of spin often seen in Galle has been to focus on run-scoring, rather than on defence. Smith's own 145* the last time he was at this venue was memorable for how quick he was to move around the crease to create scoring opportunities. Reverse sweeps, slogs, paddles around the corner, and more frequent trips down the pitch - these have all become much more commonly employed.

"I think the game has changed a lot since I first came to the sub-continent," Smith said. "Guys play different shots to put pressure on the bowlers. The game has evolved a lot in the last ten years, and it's good to see some of the shots these guys play to take the game forward."

For Smith, this is a series that will almost certainly feature a major career milestone. He is one run away from becoming the fourth Australia batter to 10,000 Test runs . Smith only needed 38 more runs from the last Test of the home summer - in Sydney - to get to the landmark, but fell for 33 and 4 against India