Australia bowl against Aiden Markram-led South Africa

Toss Australia chose to bowl vs South Africa



Injury concerns have hit the hosts, who are without Anrich Nortje Sisanda Magala and Temba Bavuma as they look to keep the Australia ODI series alive. Nortje is struggling with a lower-back injury that kept him out of the first and third matches and will rule him out for the rest of the series. His World Cup participation is also in doubt, though he remains part of South Africa's squad.

Similarly, Magala missed the T20Is with a knee injury and will not play in today's match for the same reason. He is also part of South Africa's World Cup squad but there are concerns about whether he will be fit enough to make the trip. South Africa are fairly confident that ODI captain Bavuma will be fully fit for the tournament, at least. He has been left out of this match as a precaution after sustaining an inner-thigh muscle injury.

That means South Africa have had to juggle their batting line-up, with Reeza Hendricks pencilled in to open alongside Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen back at No. 3 after missing the last game. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi came in for Magala and Tabraiz Shamsi, who is being rested.

Australia also went in with one spinner, Adam Zampa, who was given an opportunity ahead of Tanveer Sangha. Pretoria-born Michael Neser, who was brought into the squad when Spencer Johnson injured his hamstring, will play his third ODI at the ground closest to his birthplace, while Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis retain their places.

Australia lead the five-match series 2-1.

South Africa: 1 Reeza Hendricks, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram (capt), 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Gerald Coetzee, 9 Keshav Maharaj 10 Kagiso Rabada 11 Lungi Ngidi