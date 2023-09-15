Matches (7)
4th ODI (D/N), Centurion, September 15, 2023, Australia tour of South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(29.5/50 ov) 147/3
Australia FlagAustralia

Australia chose to field.

Current RR: 4.92
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 29/1 (5.80)
Australia bowl against Aiden Markram-led South Africa

Full-time South Africa captain Bavuma out as a precaution among a number of changes to the line-ups

Firdose Moonda
15-Sep-2023 • 2 hrs ago
Aiden Markram will lead South Africa in Temba Bavuma's absence&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Gallo Images/Getty Images

Toss Australia chose to bowl vs South Africa
Injury concerns have hit the hosts, who are without Anrich Nortje, Sisanda Magala and Temba Bavuma as they look to keep the Australia ODI series alive. Nortje is struggling with a lower-back injury that kept him out of the first and third matches and will rule him out for the rest of the series. His World Cup participation is also in doubt, though he remains part of South Africa's squad.
Similarly, Magala missed the T20Is with a knee injury and will not play in today's match for the same reason. He is also part of South Africa's World Cup squad but there are concerns about whether he will be fit enough to make the trip. South Africa are fairly confident that ODI captain Bavuma will be fully fit for the tournament, at least. He has been left out of this match as a precaution after sustaining an inner-thigh muscle injury.
That means South Africa have had to juggle their batting line-up, with Reeza Hendricks pencilled in to open alongside Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen back at No. 3 after missing the last game. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi came in for Magala and Tabraiz Shamsi, who is being rested.
Australia also went in with one spinner, Adam Zampa, who was given an opportunity ahead of Tanveer Sangha. Pretoria-born Michael Neser, who was brought into the squad when Spencer Johnson injured his hamstring, will play his third ODI at the ground closest to his birthplace, while Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis retain their places.
Australia lead the five-match series 2-1.
South Africa: 1 Reeza Hendricks, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram (capt), 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Gerald Coetzee, 9 Keshav Maharaj 10 Kagiso Rabada 11 Lungi Ngidi
Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 David Warner, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Marcus Labuschagne, 5 Alex Carey (wk), 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Tim David, 8 Michael Neser, 10 Nathan Ellis 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
South AfricaAustraliaSouth Africa vs AustraliaAustralia tour of South Africa

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

South Africa Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Q de Kock
caught4564
RR Hendricks
bowled2834
HE van der Dussen
not out4249
AK Markram
caught811
H Klaasen
not out2021
Extras(b 1, lb 2, w 1)
Total147(3 wkts; 29.5 ovs)
