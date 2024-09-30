Matches (24)
CPL 2024 (2)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (2)
Women's T20WC Warm-up (5)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG v AUS (1)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (1)
Challenge League A (1)
IRE vs SA (1)
IND Under-19 vs AUS Under-19, 1st unofficial Test at Chennai, IND U19s vs AUS U19, Sep 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st unofficial Test, Chennai, September 30 - October 03, 2024, Australia Under-19s tour of India
What will be the toss result?
IND19 Win & Bat
AUS19 Win & Bat
IND19 Win & Bowl
AUS19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Under-19
W
W
W
W
W
AUS Under-19
L
L
W
W
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:42
Squad
IND19
AUS19
Player
Role
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Opening Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Batter
Match details
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|YTest no. 300
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
|Match days
|30 September, 1,2,3 October 2024 - day (4-day match)