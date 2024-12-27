Matches (5)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BBL 2024 (1)
Super Smash (1)
Stumps • Starts 11:30 PM
4th Test, Melbourne, December 26 - 30, 2024, India tour of Australia
PrevNext
Australia FlagAustralia
474
India FlagIndia
(46 ov) 164/5

Day 2 - India trail by 310 runs.

Current RR: 3.56
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 34/3 (3.40)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Day 2 Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Smith's 140, late flurry of wickets push India on the back foot

After Australia finished on 474, India fought back with a century stand between Jaiswal and Kohli before they lost three wickets late on the second day

Andrew McGlashan
Andrew McGlashan
27-Dec-2024 • 41 mins ago
Yashasvi Jaiswal was distraught after being run-out, Australia vs India, 4th Test, Melbourne, 2nd day, December 27, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal was distraught after being run-out  •  Getty Images

Stumps India 164 for 5 (Jaiswal 82, Kohli 36, Pant 6*, Jadeja 4*, Boland 2-24, Cummins 2-57) trail Australia 474 (Smith 140, Labuschagne 72, Konstas 60, Khawaja 57, Cummins 49, Bumrah 4-99, Jadeja 3-78, Akash Deep 2-94) by 310 runs
Local hero Scott Boland was part of a late surge by Australia on the second day in Melbourne as they took control of the fourth Test after Steven Smith set up an imposing total with his second hundred in consecutive matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli had responded with a century stand but both fell in a dramatic final half-an-hour to leave India with a mountain to climb.
Jaiswal had moved into the 80s when he drove firmly to mid-on and set off for a run to which Kohli didn't respond and there was no way to beat Pat Cummins' throw. Two overs later, Boland found Kohli's outside edge to send the MCG into raptures and, all of a sudden, hope of anything close to parity on first innings looked a long way off.
To cap off Australia's day, Boland had nightwatcher Akash Deep taken at leg gully with minutes remaining as India lost 3 for 6.
It was a day that started and ended badly for India. They were insipid in the field during the morning as Australia ransacked 143 runs off 27 overs with Smith, who went to his 34th Test century to be within 51 of reaching 10,000 Test runs, and Cummins combining to add 112 for the seventh wicket.
Cummins then struck in his first over of India's reply when Rohit Sharma, who had returned to the top of the order, spooned a short ball into the hands of mid-on to leave him with scores of 3, 6, 10 and 3 in the series and 155 runs at 11.07 in his last 14 innings. The talk of whether his Test career extends beyond Sydney is unlikely to abate. India were 51 for 2 at tea when Cummins added to his hall-of-fame wickets with a wonderful delivery to castle KL Rahul.
But Jaiswal, who had yet to contribute in a first innings of this series having had problems against Mitchell Starc, provided encouragement for the masses of Indian support among a record second-day crowd of 85,147, while Kohli attempted to channel the form revival that has been shown by Smith in recent weeks.
As he had during the 161 in Perth, Jaiswal wasn't afraid to take on the short ball with ramps over the slips and also drove handsomely down the ground. He launched Mitchell Marsh's medium pace over long-on for six, and then cut Boland for a boundary to bring up the half-century and have sights on a hundred when his innings was brought to an abrupt end. It was Jaiswal's call, but always looked a very tight run. Kohli barely moved from his crease. Cummins calmly threw the ball on the bounce to Carey, who was celebrating before he broke the stumps.
Kohli, the day after being fined for his shoulder contact with Sam Konstas, wore a look of determination from the start of his innings. After a series of dismissals pushing at deliveries away from his body, Kohli left alone plenty as Australia's quicks tried to tempt him, although he did unfurl one pristine cover drive. When Starc strayed on to the pads, Kohli flicked him powerfully through midwicket. Yet, ultimately, the channel outside off proved his downfall, and perhaps the effects of Jaiswal's run out as well.
Australia had resumed at 311 for 6 after an opening day headlined by the innings of Konstas, and they made positive progress from the start against an India side that appeared flat as nine runs came off the opening over. Jasprit Bumrah remained a threat - although Smith was able to hook him for the fourth six he conceded in the innings - but scoring was free elsewhere as the home side cantered along.
Smith brought up his century with a pristine cover drive off Nitesh Kumar Reddy, and then took on the struggling Mohammed Siraj, who conceded more than five an over. It was as fluent as Smith had looked for a long time, perhaps even back to the halcyon days of 2019. The century stand with Cummins was raised in 21 overs with the Australia captain showing the danger he can provide when playing positively.
Cummins was one short of a fourth Test fifty when he picked out long-off against Ravindra Jadeja, who also claimed Starc straight after lunch. Next over, Smith somehow dragged into his stumps when he charged at Akash Deep, edged on to his pads, and watched helplessly as the ball trickled back to dislodge the leg bail. But, with up to three innings remaining against India, he now has a good chance to reaching one of cricket's rare summits before this series is done.
Scott BolandSteven SmithYashasvi JaiswalVirat KohliPat CumminsIndiaAustraliaAustralia vs IndiaIndia tour of AustraliaICC World Test Championship

Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Smith's 140, late flurry of wickets push India on the back foot

After Australia finished on 474, India fought back with a century stand between Jaiswal and Kohli before they lost three wickets late on the second day

Smith's 140, late flurry of wickets push India on the back foot

Gill not dropped, 'just unfortunate' says India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar

The India batter had made scores of 31, 28 and 1 in his three innings in Adelaide and Brisbane

Gill not dropped, 'just unfortunate' says India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar

India grateful for Bumrah again after lopsided selection

Opting for increased batting insurance is placing a greater workload on India's MVP - and Jasprit Bumrah is still delivering

India grateful for Bumrah again after lopsided selection

Teenager Konstas takes Bumrah for record 18 runs in an over

Stats highlights from the first day's play at the MCG

Teenager Konstas takes Bumrah for record 18 runs in an over

Konstas on taking on Bumrah: 'That's the beauty of being young and a bit naive'

Konstas thought Kohli bumping into him was an accident but he said he enjoyed India coming at him: "It got heated at times, just feel like that brings the best out of me"

Konstas on taking on Bumrah: 'That's the beauty of being young and a bit naive'
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
India Innings
Player NameRB
YBK Jaiswal
run out82118
RG Sharma
caught35
KL Rahul
bowled2442
V Kohli
caught3686
Akash Deep
caught013
RR Pant
not out67
RA Jadeja
not out47
Extras(lb 2, nb 2, w 5)
Total164(5 wkts; 46 ovs)
<1 / 2>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA106317663.33
AUS1594210658.89
IND1796211455.89
NZ147708148.21
SL115606045.45
ENG221110111443.18
PAK104604033.33
BAN124804531.25
WI112723224.24
Full Table