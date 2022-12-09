Australia bowl opt to bowl; debuts for Anjali Sarvani, Kim Garth

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the first of the five-match women's T20I series against India, in Mumbai on Friday.

Devika Vaidya, who returned to the India squad eight years after featuring in her only T20I, was also included in the XI. Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma will be the two spinners while Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh and Sarvani will form the pace attack. Vaidya, who is primarily a batter, can also chip in with her legspin.