Chittagong vs Khulna, 22nd Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

22nd Match (N), Chattogram, January 16, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Chittagong Kings FlagChittagong Kings
Khulna Tigers FlagKhulna Tigers
Tomorrow
12:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Usman Khan
4 M • 249 Runs • 62.25 Avg • 171.72 SR
G Clark
3 M • 139 Runs • 46.33 Avg • 154.44 SR
Afif Hossain
9 M • 212 Runs • 26.5 Avg • 131.67 SR
Mohammad Naim
6 M • 154 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 125.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Al Islam
4 M • 8 Wkts • 5.94 Econ • 12 SR
Khaled Ahmed
4 M • 6 Wkts • 7.93 Econ • 15 SR
Abu Hider
5 M • 11 Wkts • 9.88 Econ • 10.27 SR
Nasum Ahmed
8 M • 6 Wkts • 10.21 Econ • 24 SR
Match details
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days16 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show

Chittagong have moved up to second spot after a good run of results in Sylhet, but there is a muddle in the middle of the points table

Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'

Bangladesh batter was dropped from the Champions Trophy squad on Sunday morning, and scored a BPL hundred later that day

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan slam tons to take Dhaka Capitals to record total

The pair also put on the second-highest partnership in all men's T20 cricket: 241

BPL: Nurul Hasan hammers 30 runs in final over in Rangpur's come-from-behind victory

On either side of Nurul's blitz was an obstructing the field incident and an argument involving Tamim Iqbal on an action-packed evening

Rangpur Riders win five out of five; no joy for Dhaka yet

The highs and lows from the latest round of matches in the Bangladesh Premier League

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR770141.542
Kings43161.323
BRSAL53260.838
KT52340.130
SYS6244-1.254
RAJ6244-2.117
DKA7162-0.097
