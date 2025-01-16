Matches (13)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
Super Smash (2)
SA20 (3)
Women's Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
BBL (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
Chittagong vs Khulna, 22nd Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
22nd Match (N), Chattogram, January 16, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
What will be the toss result?
Kings Win & Bat
KT Win & Bat
Kings Win & Bowl
KT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chittagong
L
L
W
W
W
Khulna
W
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Kings4 M • 249 Runs • 62.25 Avg • 171.72 SR
Kings3 M • 139 Runs • 46.33 Avg • 154.44 SR
9 M • 212 Runs • 26.5 Avg • 131.67 SR
6 M • 154 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 125.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Kings4 M • 8 Wkts • 5.94 Econ • 12 SR
Kings4 M • 6 Wkts • 7.93 Econ • 15 SR
KT5 M • 11 Wkts • 9.88 Econ • 10.27 SR
KT8 M • 6 Wkts • 10.21 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Kings
KT
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|16 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show
Chittagong have moved up to second spot after a good run of results in Sylhet, but there is a muddle in the middle of the points table
Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'
Bangladesh batter was dropped from the Champions Trophy squad on Sunday morning, and scored a BPL hundred later that day
Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan slam tons to take Dhaka Capitals to record total
The pair also put on the second-highest partnership in all men's T20 cricket: 241
BPL: Nurul Hasan hammers 30 runs in final over in Rangpur's come-from-behind victory
On either side of Nurul's blitz was an obstructing the field incident and an argument involving Tamim Iqbal on an action-packed evening