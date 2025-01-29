Matches (13)
Chittagong vs Rangpur, 37th Match at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
37th Match, Mirpur, January 29, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chittagong
W
L
L
W
L
Rangpur
W
W
W
L
L
Ground time: 06:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Kings8 M • 335 Runs • 41.88 Avg • 159.52 SR
Kings8 M • 285 Runs • 35.63 Avg • 167.64 SR
RAR10 M • 298 Runs • 59.6 Avg • 175.29 SR
RAR10 M • 288 Runs • 32 Avg • 125.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Kings8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.42 Econ • 15.5 SR
Kings8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.53 Econ • 15.72 SR
RAR9 M • 17 Wkts • 6.04 Econ • 9.88 SR
RAR8 M • 16 Wkts • 6.42 Econ • 11.56 SR
Squad
Kings
RAR
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
|Match days
|29 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
