Chittagong vs Rangpur, 37th Match at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

37th Match, Mirpur, January 29, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Chittagong Kings FlagChittagong Kings
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
G Clark
8 M • 335 Runs • 41.88 Avg • 159.52 SR
Usman Khan
8 M • 285 Runs • 35.63 Avg • 167.64 SR
Khushdil Shah
10 M • 298 Runs • 59.6 Avg • 175.29 SR
Saif Hassan
10 M • 288 Runs • 32 Avg • 125.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Al Islam
8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.42 Econ • 15.5 SR
Khaled Ahmed
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.53 Econ • 15.72 SR
Khushdil Shah
9 M • 17 Wkts • 6.04 Econ • 9.88 SR
Akif Javed
8 M • 16 Wkts • 6.42 Econ • 11.56 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
Kings
RAR
Player
Role
Shakib Al Hasan (c)
Allrounder
Al Islam 
Bowler
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Graham Clark 
Batter
Binura Fernando 
Bowler
Haider Ali 
-
Hussain Talat 
Allrounder
Khaled Ahmed 
Bowler
Marshall Ayub 
Top order Batter
Maruf Mridha 
Bowler
Angelo Mathews 
Allrounder
Mohammad Mithun 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowler
Naeem Islam 
Allrounder
Tom O'Connell 
Bowler
Parvez Hossain Emon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rahatul Ferdous 
Allrounder
Shamim Hossain 
Allrounder
Sheikh Parvez Jibon 
Bowler
Shoriful Islam 
Bowler
Usman Khan 
Top order Batter
Zubaid Akbari 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
Match days29 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR1082161.070
BRSAL1082161.033
RAJ126612-1.030
Kings954101.045
KT10468-0.175
DKA10376-0.156
SYS11294-1.340
Full Table