Matches (6)
IPL (2)
NEP v IRE [A-Team] (1)
SA v SL (W) (1)
ZIM v PNG [W] (1)
NZ v ENG [W] (1)
Live
2nd Test, Chattogram, March 30 - April 03, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh
PrevNext
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(21.5 ov) 70/0
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh

Day 1 - Session 1: Sri Lanka chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.20
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 68.1
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 25/0 (2.50)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Photos
Table
Bet
Report

Sri Lanka bat, with Asitha replacing Rajitha; Shakib back for Bangladesh

Down 0-1 in the series, hosts also had medium-pacer Hasan Mahmud making his debut in Chattogram

Madushka Balasuriya
30-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Shakib Al Hasan was back for Bangladesh&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;AFP/Getty Images

Shakib Al Hasan was back for Bangladesh  •  AFP/Getty Images

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram.
The visitors opted to stick a three-seamer set-up by making just the one forced change, with Asitha Fernando coming in for Kasun Rajitha, who was ruled out with a back injury.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, were boosted by the returning Shakib Al Hasan. The last time Shakib played a Test was against Ireland last April.
while there was also a debut for right-arm medium-pacer Hasan Mahmud. Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana missed out for the hosts. That left Bangladesh with just two quicks for the match.
In terms of the pitch and conditions, Chattogram offers one of the best batting surfaces in the country, with the pitch looking to be dry with very little grass. The last three Tests at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium between these two sides have ended in draws.
It was also a cloud covered start to the day, but while the rain should largely stay away, there is a slight chance of showers on the first and last days.
Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0, having won the first Test by a massive 328 runs. That left both teams level on points in the World Test Championship table, having so far got to 12 points after three games each.
Bangladesh: 1 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 2 Zakir Hasan, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Mominul Haque, 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Shahadat Hossain, 7 Litton Das (wk), 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Khaled Ahmed, 11 Hasan Mahmud
Sri Lanka: 1 Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 Nishan Madushka, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Dinesh Chandimal, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), 7 Kamindu Mendis, 8 Prabath Jayasuriya, 9 Asitha Fernando, 10 Lahiru Kumara, 11 Vishwa Fernando
BangladeshSri LankaBangladesh vs Sri LankaBangladesh vs Sri LankaICC World Test Championship

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Sri Lanka bat, with Asitha replacing Rajitha; Shakib back for Bangladesh

Down 0-1 in the series, hosts also had medium-pacer Hasan Mahmud making his debut in Chattogram

Sri Lanka bat, with Asitha replacing Rajitha; Shakib back for Bangladesh

'Let's judge them in two years' - Pothas calls for patience towards young Bangladesh batters

Assistant coach says it will take time for the young group to succeed as Bangladesh rebuild

'Let's judge them in two years' - Pothas calls for patience towards young Bangladesh batters

Shakib boost for Bangladesh in spin-friendly Chattogram against buoyant Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's quicks picked up all 20 wickets in the first Test in Sylhet, but the conditions are expected to be vastly different for the second Test

Shakib boost for Bangladesh in spin-friendly Chattogram against buoyant Sri Lanka

Pothas in charge of Bangladesh for second SL Test as Hathurusinghe goes on leave

Hathurusinghe has travelled back home to Australia for "personal reasons"

Pothas in charge of Bangladesh for second SL Test as Hathurusinghe goes on leave

Shakib returns for second Test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh also brought in uncapped pace bowler Hasan Mahmud for the injured Musfik Hasan

Shakib returns for second Test against Sri Lanka
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Sri Lanka Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
KNM Fernando
not out4878
FDM Karunaratne
not out2253
Total70(0 wkts; 21.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.51
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
PAK52302236.66
WI41211633.33
SL31201233.33
BAN31201233.33
SA41301225.00
ENG103612117.50
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved