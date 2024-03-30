Sri Lanka bat, with Asitha replacing Rajitha; Shakib back for Bangladesh
Down 0-1 in the series, hosts also had medium-pacer Hasan Mahmud making his debut in Chattogram
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram.
The visitors opted to stick a three-seamer set-up by making just the one forced change, with Asitha Fernando coming in for Kasun Rajitha, who was ruled out with a back injury.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, were boosted by the returning Shakib Al Hasan. The last time Shakib played a Test was against Ireland last April.
while there was also a debut for right-arm medium-pacer Hasan Mahmud. Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana missed out for the hosts. That left Bangladesh with just two quicks for the match.
In terms of the pitch and conditions, Chattogram offers one of the best batting surfaces in the country, with the pitch looking to be dry with very little grass. The last three Tests at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium between these two sides have ended in draws.
It was also a cloud covered start to the day, but while the rain should largely stay away, there is a slight chance of showers on the first and last days.
Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0, having won the first Test by a massive 328 runs. That left both teams level on points in the World Test Championship table, having so far got to 12 points after three games each.
Bangladesh: 1 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 2 Zakir Hasan, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Mominul Haque, 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Shahadat Hossain, 7 Litton Das (wk), 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Khaled Ahmed, 11 Hasan Mahmud
Sri Lanka: 1 Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 Nishan Madushka, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Dinesh Chandimal, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), 7 Kamindu Mendis, 8 Prabath Jayasuriya, 9 Asitha Fernando, 10 Lahiru Kumara, 11 Vishwa Fernando