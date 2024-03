Sri Lanka bat, with Asitha replacing Rajitha; Shakib back for Bangladesh

The visitors opted to stick a three-seamer set-up by making just the one forced change, with Asitha Fernando coming in for Kasun Rajitha, who was ruled out with a back injury.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, were boosted by the returning Shakib Al Hasan . The last time Shakib played a Test was against Ireland last April.

while there was also a debut for right-arm medium-pacer Hasan Mahmud . Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana missed out for the hosts. That left Bangladesh with just two quicks for the match.

In terms of the pitch and conditions, Chattogram offers one of the best batting surfaces in the country, with the pitch looking to be dry with very little grass. The last three Tests at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium between these two sides have ended in draws.