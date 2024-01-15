Ellis, Wade and McDermott help Hurricanes end disappointing season with win

Hurricanes finished the season in fifth place, with Stars sixth, as both teams missed out on the finals

Nathan Ellis took important wickets either side of the powerplay • Getty Images

Hobart Hurricanes 187 for 8 (Wade 63, McDermott 50, Lawrence 4-35, Coulter-Nile 2-18, Imad 2-35) beat Melbourne Stars 180 for 4 (Webster 55*, Stoinis 48, Maxwell 32, Ellis 2-29) by seven runs

Hobart Hurricanes salvaged some pride at the end of another disappointing BBL campaign, holding off Melbourne Stars by seven runs at the MCG.

Like Stars, Hurricanes entered their final match of the tournament on Monday night without a chance of qualifying for the finals after Adelaide Strikers sealed the last spot in the top four with victory over Sydney Thunder the previous night.

Beau Webster (55 not out in 43 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (48 in 32) looked a chance of pushing Stars past Hurricanes' 187 for 8. But Stars' hopes faded when Stoinis was out to Chris Jordan in the 18th over, and Stars finishing their 20 overs on 180 for 4.

After being sent in to bat, Hurricanes flew out of the blocks courtesy an 86-run opening stand between Matthew Wade (63 in 41) and Ben McDermott (50 in 35). The stand was broken on the last ball of the tenth over. Hurricanes then regularly lost wickets for the remainder of their time at the crease, falling short of what they had looked like reaching.

Stars allrounder Dan Lawrence collected 4 for 35 - the second four-wicket haul of his T20 career - with his gentle right-arm spin to boost Stars' prospects.

Matthew Wade scored 63 off 41 balls to finish the season • Getty Images

Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis had an eventful night, but proved crucial in his team securing their fourth win of the campaign.

After smashing 16 from five balls batting at No. 9, Ellis dropped two catches in the first two overs of the Stars chase, appearing to hurt his ribs after putting down one chance when he fell on the ball.

But Ellis (2 for 29) pushed through the pain barrier to continue bowling, dismissing opener Thomas Rogers for 10.

The match completely swung in Hurricanes' favour when Ellis bowled Glenn Maxwell (32 in 18) after the Stars captain had threatened to produce a trademark match-winning knock.

Once perennial BBL title contenders without ever winning the tournament, Stars missed out on the finals for a fourth straight season. Since they lost the 2019-20 final to Sydney Sixers, Stars have finished seventh, sixth, last and fifth.