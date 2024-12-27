Matches (8)
AUS vs IND (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
Super Smash (1)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)

Strikers vs Hurricanes, 13th Match at Adelaide,BBL 2024, Dec 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match (N), Adelaide, December 27, 2024, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Adelaide Strikers FlagAdelaide Strikers
Hobart Hurricanes FlagHobart Hurricanes
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
AS Win & Bat
HH Win & Bat
AS Win & Bowl
HH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 12:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MW Short
10 M • 371 Runs • 46.38 Avg • 148.4 SR
J Weatherald
6 M • 242 Runs • 60.5 Avg • 176.64 SR
BR McDermott
8 M • 251 Runs • 50.2 Avg • 133.51 SR
M Wright
8 M • 202 Runs • 25.25 Avg • 142.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Pope
9 M • 19 Wkts • 8.47 Econ • 10.1 SR
J Overton
8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.6 Econ • 12 SR
NT Ellis
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.69 Econ • 15.42 SR
RP Meredith
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.53 Econ • 20.9 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AS
HH
Player
Role
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
James Bazley 
Allrounder
Cameron Boyce 
Bowler
Jordan Buckingham 
Bowler
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brendan Doggett 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Thomas Kelly 
Middle order Batter
Chris Lynn 
Batter
Harry Nielsen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Lloyd Pope 
Bowler
Alex Ross 
Middle order Batter
D'Arcy Short 
Opening Batter
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Henry Thornton 
Bowler
Jake Weatherald 
Top order Batter
Match details
Adelaide Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.45 start, First Session 18.45-20.15, Interval 20.15-20.35, Second Session 20.35-22.05
Match days27 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

Finch calls for Renegades move unless Marvel surface improves

The outfield for the ground's first game of the BBL season came in for significant criticism with the tournament boss saying it was "presented poorly"

Finch calls for Renegades move unless Marvel surface improves

Rogers, middle order help Renegades edge past Scorchers despite late hiccups

Renegades' chase featured cameos from Bethell, Seifert and Evans even as there was a middle-order collapse

Rogers, middle order help Renegades edge past Scorchers despite late hiccups

Hardie an allrounder on the rise but injury hits bowling role

A ongoing quad problem flared just as Hardie was putting together a string of promising performances

Hardie an allrounder on the rise but injury hits bowling role

McSweeney seals thriller for Heat days after Test omission

The 25-year-old got Heat home in an innings of composure and character.

McSweeney seals thriller for Heat days after Test omission

Brisbane Heat sign Tom Banton as injury replacement

Tom Alsop has been ruled out of the season due to injury

Brisbane Heat sign Tom Banton as injury replacement
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR32141.496
BH22040.456
SS22040.427
PS31220.191
AS31220.169
ST21120.073
HH2112-2.187
MS3030-1.005
Full Table