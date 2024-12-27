Matches (8)
Strikers vs Hurricanes, 13th Match at Adelaide,BBL 2024, Dec 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match (N), Adelaide, December 27, 2024, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
W
L
L
W
L
Hurricanes
L
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 12:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 371 Runs • 46.38 Avg • 148.4 SR
6 M • 242 Runs • 60.5 Avg • 176.64 SR
8 M • 251 Runs • 50.2 Avg • 133.51 SR
8 M • 202 Runs • 25.25 Avg • 142.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS9 M • 19 Wkts • 8.47 Econ • 10.1 SR
8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.6 Econ • 12 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.69 Econ • 15.42 SR
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.53 Econ • 20.9 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AS
HH
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Adelaide Oval
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.45 start, First Session 18.45-20.15, Interval 20.15-20.35, Second Session 20.35-22.05
|Match days
|27 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
