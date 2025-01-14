Matches (17)
Hurricanes vs Renegades, 34th Match at Hobart, BBL, Jan 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

34th Match (N), Hobart, January 14, 2025, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Hobart Hurricanes FlagHobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Renegades FlagMelbourne Renegades
Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BR McDermott
10 M • 292 Runs • 48.67 Avg • 143.13 SR
TH David
10 M • 247 Runs • 35.29 Avg • 169.17 SR
W Sutherland
10 M • 185 Runs • 30.83 Avg • 133.09 SR
TL Seifert
8 M • 176 Runs • 25.14 Avg • 126.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Jordan
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.2 Econ • 15.92 SR
NT Ellis
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.97 Econ • 20.4 SR
TS Rogers
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.95 Econ • 13.75 SR
A Zampa
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.51 Econ • 17.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
HH
MR
Player
Role
Iain Carlisle 
Bowler
Nikhil Chaudhary 
Bowler
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Patrick Dooley 
Bowler
Jake Doran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Peter Hatzoglou 
Bowler
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Caleb Jewell 
Batter
Chris Jordan 
Bowler
Ben McDermott 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Mitchell Owen 
Middle order Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Billy Stanlake 
Bowler
Matthew Wade 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Charlie Wakim 
Top order Batter
Macalister Wright 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days14 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS852110.156
HH751110.104
ST8439-0.062
MS9458-0.073
BH8347-0.863
PS83560.467
AS83560.092
MR83560.060
Full Table