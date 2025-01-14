Matches (17)
Hurricanes vs Renegades, 34th Match at Hobart, BBL, Jan 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
34th Match (N), Hobart, January 14, 2025, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hurricanes
W
W
W
A
W
Renegades
L
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 292 Runs • 48.67 Avg • 143.13 SR
HH10 M • 247 Runs • 35.29 Avg • 169.17 SR
10 M • 185 Runs • 30.83 Avg • 133.09 SR
MR8 M • 176 Runs • 25.14 Avg • 126.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.2 Econ • 15.92 SR
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.97 Econ • 20.4 SR
MR10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.95 Econ • 13.75 SR
MR10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.51 Econ • 17.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
HH
MR
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|14 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News
Maxwell on Test snub: Would have made same call
The allrounder had held out hope of a recall but the selectors went for youth on the Sri Lanka tour
Maxwell puts cape on yet again to keep Stars alive
His match-turning rescue act showed glimpses of the knock against Afghanistan and stunned Renegades
Jhye Richardson's season ends as he opts for another shoulder surgery
Despite Perth Scorchers still being in finals contention, Richardson set for his third shoulder surgery this week with an aim to be fit for the 2025-26 Ashes
Smith sets his sights on 2028 Olympics amid T20 ambitions
He returned to the BBL with a stunning century at the SCG having lost his Australia T20I spot last year