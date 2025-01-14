David, Wade push Hurricanes to the top despite Bethell brilliance

Hobart Hurricanes 155 for 6 (Wade 36, Chaudhary 36, Bethell 2-29) beat Melbourne Renegades 154 for 7 (Bethell 87, Seifert 24, Meredith 3-36) by four wickets

Big hitting from Hobart Hurricanes mainstays Matthew Wade and Tim David has proved to be the difference in a crucial win over Melbourne Renegades in Hobart.

The four-wicket home win with two balls left, however, has come at a potentially high cost, with opening bowler Billy Stanlake injuring his shoulder only six days out from the knockouts. The win puts Hurricanes on top of the points table with two games left and almost ends Renegades' slim playoffs hopes.

Sent into bat, Renegades fought hard after another top-order collapse, but their 154 for 7 was not enough. In the chase then, after limping to 66 for 4 at the ten-over mark, Hurricanes steadied through Nikhil Chaudhary 's 36. Wade then belted 36 from 23 balls with five fours and one six, but his dismissal in the 17th over meant another plot twist, with Hurricanes needing eight off the last over.

Tom Rogers was unlucky not to trap David leg before with the third ball of the over - the review showed it pitched just outside off stump. Rogers tried a yorker with the next ball and David hoiked the low full toss over deep square leg for a massive six that tied the scores.

David's single then won the game and he hit an unbeaten 24 from 15 balls, including two fours and a six.

Jacob Bethell scored a fluent 87 off 50 balls • Getty Images

Jacob Bethell picked two wickets with his left-arm spin after anchoring the Renegades with a 50-ball 87.

The Hurricanes won the toss and paid a high price for the first Renegades wicket when Stanlake took a great diving catch off Riley Meredith to dismiss Josh Brown. Stanlake immediately held his right shoulder and briefly left the field. He twice tried to start the next over, but pulled up in his delivery stride and went off the ground again for the rest of the innings.

The Renegades' top order failed again and were in trouble at 23 for 3 and then 69 for 4. Then Bethell combined with Tim Seifert (24) and Sutherland (15) to put the pressure back on the hosts.

Bethell was run out in the last over after facing 50 balls, with eight fours and four sixes. Meredith was the pick of the Hurricanes attack, taking 3 for 36 from four overs.