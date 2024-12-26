Matches (4)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
BBL 2024 (1)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
SA vs PAK (1)

Scorchers vs Heat, 12th Match at Perth,BBL 2024, Dec 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match (N), Perth, December 26, 2024, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Perth Scorchers FlagPerth Scorchers
Brisbane Heat FlagBrisbane Heat
Tomorrow
10:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
PS Win & Bat
BH Win & Bat
PS Win & Bowl
BH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
C Connolly
10 M • 294 Runs • 42 Avg • 135.48 SR
JP Inglis
9 M • 207 Runs • 25.88 Avg • 130.18 SR
NA McSweeney
8 M • 262 Runs • 43.67 Avg • 120.18 SR
MT Renshaw
10 M • 178 Runs • 17.8 Avg • 144.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JP Behrendorff
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.61 Econ • 15.23 SR
LR Morris
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.37 Econ • 15.16 SR
XC Bartlett
10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 12.16 SR
SH Johnson
8 M • 17 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 10.94 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PS
BH
Player
Role
Ashton Agar 
Bowler
Finn Allen 
Top order Batter
Mahli Beardman 
Bowler
Jason Behrendorff 
Bowler
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Sam Fanning 
Middle order Batter
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Nick Hobson 
Top order Batter
Matty Hurst 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Keaton Jennings 
Opening Batter
Matthew Kelly 
Bowler
Mitchell Marsh 
Allrounder
Lance Morris 
Bowler
Jhye Richardson 
Bowler
Matthew Spoors 
Batter
Ashton Turner 
Middle order Batter
Andrew Tye 
Bowler
Match details
Perth Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.15 start, First Session 18.15-19.45, Interval 19.45-20.05, Second Session 20.05-21.35
Match days26 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

Finch calls for Renegades move unless Marvel surface improves

The outfield for the ground's first game of the BBL season came in for significant criticism with the tournament boss saying it was "presented poorly"

Finch calls for Renegades move unless Marvel surface improves

Rogers, middle order help Renegades edge past Scorchers despite late hiccups

Renegades' chase featured cameos from Bethell, Seifert and Evans even as there was a middle-order collapse

Rogers, middle order help Renegades edge past Scorchers despite late hiccups

McSweeney seals thriller for Heat days after Test omission

The 25-year-old got Heat home in an innings of composure and character.

McSweeney seals thriller for Heat days after Test omission

Brisbane Heat sign Tom Banton as injury replacement

Tom Alsop has been ruled out of the season due to injury

Brisbane Heat sign Tom Banton as injury replacement

Dwarshuis gives Sixers last-ball win in thrilling Sydney derby

Sixers needed 15 from the last over, and then seven off the last two, but Dwarshuis' six off the penultimate ball sealed the deal

Dwarshuis gives Sixers last-ball win in thrilling Sydney derby
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR32141.496
BH22040.456
SS22040.427
PS31220.191
AS31220.169
ST21120.073
HH2112-2.187
MS3030-1.005
Full Table