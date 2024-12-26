Matches (4)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
BBL 2024 (1)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
Scorchers vs Heat, 12th Match at Perth,BBL 2024, Dec 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match (N), Perth, December 26, 2024, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scorchers
L
L
W
L
L
Heat
L
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 11:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 294 Runs • 42 Avg • 135.48 SR
PS9 M • 207 Runs • 25.88 Avg • 130.18 SR
8 M • 262 Runs • 43.67 Avg • 120.18 SR
10 M • 178 Runs • 17.8 Avg • 144.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.61 Econ • 15.23 SR
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.37 Econ • 15.16 SR
10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 12.16 SR
8 M • 17 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 10.94 SR
Squad
PS
BH
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Perth Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.15 start, First Session 18.15-19.45, Interval 19.45-20.05, Second Session 20.05-21.35
|Match days
|26 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
