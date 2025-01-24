Matches (29)
England in India (1)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
BBL (1)
BPL (4)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (1)

Sixers vs Thunder, Challenger at Sydney, BBL, Jan 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Challenger (N), Sydney, January 24, 2025, Big Bash League
Sydney Sixers FlagSydney Sixers
Sydney Thunder FlagSydney Thunder
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Vince
6 M • 228 Runs • 45.6 Avg • 139.02 SR
MC Henriques
10 M • 207 Runs • 29.57 Avg • 129.37 SR
DA Warner
10 M • 346 Runs • 49.43 Avg • 141.22 SR
SW Billings
10 M • 209 Runs • 26.13 Avg • 129.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Dwarshuis
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.77 Econ • 15.5 SR
SA Abbott
6 M • 10 Wkts • 9.9 Econ • 12.6 SR
CJ Green
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.15 Econ • 17 SR
WA Agar
6 M • 9 Wkts • 10.06 Econ • 13.77 SR
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Jackson Bird 
Bowler
Jafer Chohan 
Bowler
Joel Davies 
Bowler
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Jack Edwards 
Batter
Moises Henriques 
Allrounder
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Daniel Hughes 
Opening Batter
Hayden Kerr 
Allrounder
Ben Manenti 
Bowler
Todd Murphy 
Bowler
Kurtis Patterson 
Middle order Batter
Mitchell Perry 
Bowler
Josh Philippe 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jordan Silk 
Middle order Batter
Steven Smith 
Top order Batter
James Vince 
Batter
Sydney Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days24 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Big Bash League News

McAndrew five-for knocks Stars out, sets up Sydney derby in Challenger

Sydney Thunder defended 135 - the second-lowest total defended in a BBL playoff game - to go through to the Challenger

All the BBL lists ahead of the trade window and those off contract

There will likely be some significant movement among BBL clubs next week

How Warner has Sydney Thunder believing again

Warner has had an impressive season with the bat but also helped bring the side together after last summer's problems

Bowlers take Hobart Hurricanes to their first BBL final in seven years

Riley Meredith's opening spell was key as Hurricanes held off a late rally to set up a home BBL final

Handscomb comes to Stars' rescue for BBL finals

Victoria batter Peter Handscomb will replace Beau Webster at Stars for the BBL finals, after Webster left for international duty

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH107215-0.120
SS1062140.156
ST1053120.340
MS1055100.135
PS104680.219
MR104680.139
BH10367-0.831
AS10376-0.122
Full Table