Sixers vs Thunder, Challenger at Sydney, BBL, Jan 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Challenger (N), Sydney, January 24, 2025, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sixers
L
W
W
NR
L
Thunder
A
L
W
NR
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SS6 M • 228 Runs • 45.6 Avg • 139.02 SR
10 M • 207 Runs • 29.57 Avg • 129.37 SR
10 M • 346 Runs • 49.43 Avg • 141.22 SR
10 M • 209 Runs • 26.13 Avg • 129.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.77 Econ • 15.5 SR
SS6 M • 10 Wkts • 9.9 Econ • 12.6 SR
ST9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.15 Econ • 17 SR
ST6 M • 9 Wkts • 10.06 Econ • 13.77 SR
Squad
SS
ST
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
Match details
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|24 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
