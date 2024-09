Usman century, Hasnain five-for headline Panthers' win

Batting conditions have been easier in the first innings in Faisalabad thus far, and after being stung looking to chase in the opening game, Shadab had no hesitation batting first this time. His side wobbled in the early stages when Mir Hamza prised both openers out for single figures, but Usman and Haider's 103-run fifth wicket partnership steered the ship back on course towards the huge first innings score than has become characteristic this season. Once more, the bowlers were unable to stem the flow of runs in the dying overs, and though legspinner Usman Qadir did take three wickets in the final over, much of the damage had already been done.