Usman century, Hasnain five-for headline Panthers' win

The Dolphins started brightly with a 68-run stand between openers Mohammad Hurraira and Farhan, but the legspin of Usama Mir and Shadab found a way of breaking through. Mir coaxed edges out of Farhan and Mohammad Akhlaq, while Shadab removed Hurraira, who had sped along with three fours and as many sixes in a 30-ball 39.

It was the Hasnain show thereafter. With his trademark high pace, he kept chipping away at the middle order, a couple of sixes off the final two balls of his spell souring figures that were far more impressive than the 5-74 may register on the scorecard. It wasn't until he cleaned up Qasim and Faheem Ashraf in the 42nd and 44th overs that the game irrevocably swung his side's way, with the five-for he registered just reward for his efforts.