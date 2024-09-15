Matches (13)
3rd Match (D/N), Faisalabad, September 14, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Panthers won by 50 runs

Usman century, Hasnain five-for headline Panthers' win

Fifties from Qasim Akram and Sahibzada Farhan led Dolphins to the most spirited attempt at a chase in the competition

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
14-Sep-2024 • 45 mins ago
Usman Khan drives through the off side, Dolphins vs Panthers, Champions One-Day Cup, Faisalabad, September 14, 2024

Usman Khan scored 111 off 110 batting at No. 4  •  PCB

Panthers 328 (Usman 111, Shadab 65, Haider 63, Qadir 3-63) beat Dolphins 278 (Qasim 65, Farhan 52, Hasnain 5-74) by 50 runs
A century for Usman Khan and five wickets by Mohammad Hasnain inspired the Panthers to their first win of the Champions One-Day Cup, beating the Dolphins by 50 runs. A team batting effort that also saw quickfire half-centuries from Haider Ali and Shadab Khan helped their side to 328, the third consecutive time this competition the first innings has seen a score in excess of 325. Qasim Akram's 65 and a half-century from Sahibzada Farhan led Dolphins to the most spirited attempt at a chase this competition, but Hasnain ripping through the middle order meant they always looked a bit shy of the target.
Batting conditions have been easier in the first innings in Faisalabad thus far, and after being stung looking to chase in the opening game, Shadab had no hesitation batting first this time. His side wobbled in the early stages when Mir Hamza prised both openers out for single figures, but Usman and Haider's 103-run fifth wicket partnership steered the ship back on course towards the huge first innings score than has become characteristic this season. Once more, the bowlers were unable to stem the flow of runs in the dying overs, and though legspinner Usman Qadir did take three wickets in the final over, much of the damage had already been done.
The Dolphins started brightly with a 68-run stand between openers Mohammad Hurraira and Farhan, but the legspin of Usama Mir and Shadab found a way of breaking through. Mir coaxed edges out of Farhan and Mohammad Akhlaq, while Shadab removed Hurraira, who had sped along with three fours and as many sixes in a 30-ball 39.
It was the Hasnain show thereafter. With his trademark high pace, he kept chipping away at the middle order, a couple of sixes off the final two balls of his spell souring figures that were far more impressive than the 5-74 may register on the scorecard. It wasn't until he cleaned up Qasim and Faheem Ashraf in the 42nd and 44th overs that the game irrevocably swung his side's way, with the five-for he registered just reward for his efforts.
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Dolphins Innings
Player NameRB
Sahibzada Farhan
caught5269
Muhammad Hurraira
caught3930
Muhammad Akhlaq
caught1622
Saud Shakeel
caught2427
Qasim Akram
bowled6562
Asif Ali
caught109
Faheem Ashraf
caught4135
Abbas Afridi
caught69
Noman Ali
caught13
Usman Qadir
caught66
Mir Hamza
not out1310
Extras(w 5)
Total278(10 wkts; 47 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Champions One-Day Cup

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAR1100143.200
STA1100132.660
PAN211011-1.100
DOL10100-1.000
LIO10100-2.660
Full Table