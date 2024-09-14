Matches (17)
Dolphins vs Panthers, 3rd Match at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match (D/N), Faisalabad, September 14, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Dolphins (Pakistan) FlagDolphins (Pakistan)
Panthers (Pakistan) FlagPanthers (Pakistan)
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Dolphins
Match centre Ground time: 05:46
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Amad Butt
1 M • 72 Runs • 72 Avg • 85.71 SR
Mubasir Khan
1 M • 33 Runs • 33 Avg • 106.45 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mubasir Khan
1 M • 2 Wkts • 4 Econ • 27 SR
Mohammad Hasnain
1 M • 2 Wkts • 6.1 Econ • 30 SR
Squad
DOL
PAN
Player
Role
Saud Shakeel (c)
Middle order Batter
Abbas Afridi 
Bowler
Asif Ali 
Middle order Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Muhammad Akhlaq 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Muhammad Hurraira 
Batter
Muhammad Riazullah 
-
Noman Ali 
Bowler
Qasim Akram 
Allrounder
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Sameen Gul 
Bowler
Sarfaraz Ahmed 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sufiyan Muqeem 
Bowler
Umar Amin 
Top order Batter
Usman Qadir 
Bowler
Match details
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Series
Season2024
Match days14 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Champions One-Day Cup

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAR1100163.200
PAN10100-3.200
DOL------
LIO------
STA------
