RESULT
7th Match (D/N), Faisalabad, September 19, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Stallions won by 174 runs

Player Of The Match
104* (100)
babar-azam
Babar ton, Jahandad three-for keep Dolphins winless

Stallions registered a mammoth 174-run win in Faisalabad

ESPNcricinfo staff
19-Sep-2024 • 16 mins ago
Babar Azam scored 104 not out off 100 balls, Stallions vs Dolphins, Champions One-Day Cup, Faisalabad, September 19, 2024

Babar Azam scored 104 not out off 100 balls  •  PCB

Stallions 271 for 7 (Babar 104*, Yasir 46, Shakeel 1-14) beat Dolphins 97 (Farhan 32, Mumtaz 3-14, Jahandad 3-18) by 174 runs
Babar Azam's unbeaten 104 off 100 balls and Jahandad Khan's three wickets with the new ball handed Dolphins their third defeat in three games as Stallions registered a mammoth 174-run win in Faisalabad. The result also meant that the team batting first has won all seven matches so far in the tournament.
After Stallions opted to bat, Shan Masood and Yasir Khan gave them a start of 76 in 13 overs. Faheem Ashraf broke the stand with Masood's wicket and put the brakes on the scoring rate. Yasir, too, fell soon after but Babar played the anchor's role to perfection. Along with Tayyab Tahir, he added 57 for the third wicket and took the side to 150 in the 30th over.
Dolphins used six bowlers in the match and each of them picked up a wicket, but Babar stood firm. At the end of 40 overs, he was on 50 off 65 balls. In the last ten, he smashed 54 off 35, with the help of three fours and three sixes, and lifted Stallions to 271 for 7.
If Dolphins thought they would break their duck, Jahandad shattered their hopes quite early into the chase. With the second ball of the innings, he had Muhammad Hurraira caught behind for a duck. In his third over, he trapped Umar Amin lbw to make it 15 for 2.
Sahibzada Farhan and Saud Shakeel struck five fours in the next 20 balls but Jahandad struck immediately after that, this time cleaning up Shakeel.
Soon after, Haris Rauf dismissed Sarfaraz Ahmed and Qasim Akram in the space of three balls to leave Dolphins gasping for air. From 60 for 5, there was no comeback. The lower middle order surrendered without any resistance against the spin duo of Abrar Ahmed and Mehran Mumtaz. The two shared five wickets as Dolphins folded for 97.
Dolphins Innings
Player NameRB
Muhammad Hurraira
caught02
Sahibzada Farhan
caught3236
Umar Amin
lbw1021
Saud Shakeel
bowled1210
Sarfaraz Ahmed
bowled515
Qasim Akram
caught42
Asif Ali
caught2128
Faheem Ashraf
bowled47
Abbas Afridi
not out318
Sufiyan Muqeem
stumped14
Mir Hamza
caught07
Extras(w 5)
Total97(10 wkts; 25 ovs)
Champions One-Day Cup

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAR3300372.520
STA3210281.207
PAN321023-0.173
LIO20201-2.170
DOL30300-2.107
Full Table