Babar ton, Jahandad three-for keep Dolphins winless

Stallions 271 for 7 (Babar 104*, Yasir 46, Shakeel 1-14) beat Dolphins 97 (Farhan 32, Mumtaz 3-14, Jahandad 3-18) by 174 runs

Babar Azam 's unbeaten 104 off 100 balls and Jahandad Khan 's three wickets with the new ball handed Dolphins their third defeat in three games as Stallions registered a mammoth 174-run win in Faisalabad. The result also meant that the team batting first has won all seven matches so far in the tournament.

After Stallions opted to bat, Shan Masood and Yasir Khan gave them a start of 76 in 13 overs. Faheem Ashraf broke the stand with Masood's wicket and put the brakes on the scoring rate. Yasir, too, fell soon after but Babar played the anchor's role to perfection. Along with Tayyab Tahir, he added 57 for the third wicket and took the side to 150 in the 30th over.

Dolphins used six bowlers in the match and each of them picked up a wicket, but Babar stood firm. At the end of 40 overs, he was on 50 off 65 balls. In the last ten, he smashed 54 off 35, with the help of three fours and three sixes, and lifted Stallions to 271 for 7.

If Dolphins thought they would break their duck, Jahandad shattered their hopes quite early into the chase. With the second ball of the innings, he had Muhammad Hurraira caught behind for a duck. In his third over, he trapped Umar Amin lbw to make it 15 for 2.

Sahibzada Farhan and Saud Shakeel struck five fours in the next 20 balls but Jahandad struck immediately after that, this time cleaning up Shakeel.