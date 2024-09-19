Matches (19)
Dolphins vs Stallions, 7th Match at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match (D/N), Faisalabad, September 19, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dolphins
L
Stallions
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DOL1 M • 65 Runs • 65 Avg • 104.83 SR
1 M • 52 Runs • 52 Avg • 75.36 SR
STA2 M • 121 Runs • 60.5 Avg • 97.58 SR
STA2 M • 79 Runs • 39.5 Avg • 97.53 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DOL1 M • 3 Wkts • 8.22 Econ • 15.33 SR
DOL1 M • 2 Wkts • 5 Econ • 30 SR
STA2 M • 6 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 16 SR
STA2 M • 4 Wkts • 6.22 Econ • 27 SR
Squad
DOL
STA
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|19 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
