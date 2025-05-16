Matches (9)
IPL (2)
County DIV1 (1)
County DIV2 (4)
Women's One-Day Cup (1)
PSL (1)

NOTTS vs Durham, 26th Match at Chester-le-Street, County DIV1, May 16 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
26th Match, Chester-le-Street, May 16 - 19, 2025, County Championship Division One
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
407 & 347
Durham FlagDurham
(T:91) 664 & 92/3

Durham won by 7 wickets

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Nottinghamshire 407/10(92.3 overs)
1st INNINGS
Haseeb Hameed
206* (241)
Codi Yusuf
4/99 (23)
Ben Slater
52 (64)
Brydon Carse
3/64 (14.3)
Durham 664/10(174.1 overs)
1st INNINGS
Ollie Robinson
141 (189)
Liam Patterson-White
5/179 (50)
Graham Clark
121 (167)
Mohammad Abbas
2/129 (35)
Nottinghamshire 347/10(91.2 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Joe Clarke
119 (180)
Ben Raine
2/50 (19)
Ben Slater
74 (104)
George Drissell
2/61 (19)
Durham 92/3(16.2 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Colin Ackermann
53* (48)
Mohammad Abbas
2/33 (6)
Alex Lees
31 (41)
Robert Lord
1/15 (2.2)
View full scorecard
Match details
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
TossDurham, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days16,17,18,19 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Peter Hartley
England
Steve O'Shaughnessy
Match Referee
England
Wayne Noon
PointsDurham 22, Nottinghamshire 5
Durham Innings
Player NameRB
AZ Lees
caught3141
BS McKinney
bowled01
EN Gay
caught02
CN Ackermann
not out5348
BA Carse
not out66
Extras(lb 2)
Total92(3 wkts; 16.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT631296
SUR620493
WAR621382
DUR622280
HAM621379
SUS622275
SOM622273
ESS612364
YOR613256
WOR614143
