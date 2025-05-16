Matches (9)
NOTTS vs Durham, 26th Match at Chester-le-Street, County DIV1, May 16 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
26th Match, Chester-le-Street, May 16 - 19, 2025, County Championship Division One
Scorecard summary
Nottinghamshire • 407/10(92.3 overs)1st INNINGS
206* (241)
4/99 (23)
52 (64)
3/64 (14.3)
Durham • 664/10(174.1 overs)1st INNINGS
141 (189)
5/179 (50)
121 (167)
2/129 (35)
Nottinghamshire • 347/10(91.2 overs)2nd INNINGS
119 (180)
2/50 (19)
74 (104)
2/61 (19)
Durham • 92/3(16.2 overs)2nd INNINGS
53* (48)
2/33 (6)
31 (41)
1/15 (2.2)
Match details
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Toss
|Durham, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|16,17,18,19 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Durham 22, Nottinghamshire 5
Match Coverage
Ackermann caps Durham victory as Notts unbeaten run ends
Joe Clarke century carries the fight for table-toppers but in vain
Durham pile up record total on back of Gay, Robinson, Clark tons
Hosts put Division One leaders under pressure after amassing 664 before late Hameed wicket
Lees, Gay and Minto lead Durham fightback
Minto, the 17-year-old nightwatcher, became the county's youngest ever half-centurion
Durham Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|31
|41
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|0
|2
|not out
|53
|48
|not out
|6
|6
|Extras
|(lb 2)
|Total
|92(3 wkts; 16.2 ovs)
