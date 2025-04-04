Somerset vs Worcs, 3rd Match at Taunton, County DIV1, Apr 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Taunton, April 04 - 07, 2025, County Championship Division One
What will be the toss result?
SOM Win & Bat
WORCS Win & Bat
SOM Win & Bowl
WORCS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Somerset
D
W
W
L
L
Worcs
W
W
D
L
D
Ground time: 01:34
Match details
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|4,5,6,7 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News
Switch Hit: New season, fresh vibe
Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to discuss the latest with England and preview the start of the county summer
Neil Wagner returns to Durham for final four months of 2025 season
Fast bowler made one Championship appearance in 2024 before injury curtailed his stay
Ben Stokes unlikely to play for Durham ahead of Test summer
England's Test captain is "working his butt off", but Durham coach Ryan Campbell does not expect him to feature for the county
Will Smeed fighting on all fronts for Somerset after red-ball reversal
Foot fracture may delay first-class debut, but Smeed targets trophies after club's triple near-miss last year