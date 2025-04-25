Rub of the Green benefits Leicestershire despite Bracey defiance

Leicestershire 91 for 4 (Goodman 2-16) trail Gloucestershire 252 (Bracey 93*, Green 5-63) by 161 runs

Ben Green notched his maiden five-wicket haul in first class cricket as Leicestershire bowled out Gloucestershire for 252 on the opening day of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol.

The 27-year-old allrounder, on loan from Somerset, exploited overcast conditions to claim 5 for 63 from 17 overs with his medium-paced seamers. Ian Holland weighed in with 3 for 36, while James Bracey 's unbeaten 93 helped the hosts to respectability from a perilous 88 for 7.

By the close, Leicestershire had struggled to 91 for 4 in reply, having been 37 for 4 at one stage, Lewis Hill was unbeaten on 38 and his side trailed by 161 runs.

It looked a good toss for visiting skipper Peter Handscomb to win as the game began under heavy clouds. Logan van Beek made the first breakthrough with the second ball of the fourth over, nipping a delivery back off the seam to bowl Gloucestershire skipper Cameron Bancroft between bat and pad.

Soon it was 14 for 2 as Holland beat Ollie Price's forward defensive push to bowl him for 1 and the same bowler struck again with the total on 21, Ben Charlesworth edging a drive through to wicketkeeper Ben Cox.

Miles Hammond was dropped on 3 by Rehan Ahmed at third slip off van Beek, but the fielder quickly atoned for his error by accepting a similar chance in Green's first over to make it 34 for 4. That became 46 for 5 when Cameron Green was pinned lbw for 4 by a full delivery from Josh Hull.

Bracey and Graeme van Buuren then added 36 before the latter was undone by some fine bowling by Green. Having shaped a couple of deliveries away from the South African, one of which was punished by an extra cover drive for four, Green produced the perfect in-ducker to bowl him for 25 shouldering arms.

At lunch, the scoreboard read 87 for 6, a sorry tale for the home side, which continued soon after the break when Dom Goodman fell leg before to Holland with only a single added.

Zaman Akhter counterattacked with a rapid 29 off 43 balls, with four fours, before looking to drive a wide delivery from Green and edging to Roman Walker at third slip. Bracey remained resolute at the other end and moved to a solid 89-ball half-century without looking in much trouble.

Josh Shaw provided excellent support throughout a ninth-wicket stand of 86 in 22.5 overs, producing seven cleanly-struck boundaries in moving to 45 off 91 balls. His resistance was ended by another Green inswinger that brought a successful lbw appeal.

The defiant Bracey then treated Hull's attempts to bounce him out with three fours off successive deliveries. But hopes of a deserved century for the Gloucestershire wicketkeeper disappeared when last man Ajeet Singh Dale was bowled by Green attempting to drive a full ball.

Bracey was left high and dry, having faced 141 deliveries and hit seven fours and a pulled six off Hull. But his efforts had secured Gloucestershire a batting point and soon their bowlers were finding conditions as much to their liking as the Leicestershire attack.

With only a single on the board, the visitors lost Rishi Patel, bowled playing no shot to a ball from Goodman that nipped back, and the tall seamer quickly struck again, having Rehan Ahmed well caught by the diving Price at first slip.

When Sol Budinger surrendered his wicket to a top-edged pull shot off Shaw, caught by Goodman at fine leg, Leicestershire were 23 for 3. With just 14 runs added, Handscomb edged a back-foot defensive shot through to Bracey to give Akhter a wicket in his first over.