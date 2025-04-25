Matches (5)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
Gloucester vs LEICS, 13th Match at Bristol, County DIV2, Apr 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match, Bristol, April 25 - 28, 2025, County Championship Division Two
What will be the toss result?
GLO Win & Bat
LEI Win & Bat
GLO Win & Bowl
LEI Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Gloucester
L
L
L
D
D
LEICS
L
D
W
D
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GLO10 M • 808 Runs • 67.33 Avg • 67.38 SR
GLO10 M • 595 Runs • 37.19 Avg • 63.29 SR
LEI6 M • 634 Runs • 90.57 Avg • 58.32 SR
LEI8 M • 441 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 102.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GLO7 M • 17 Wkts • 4.16 Econ • 47.29 SR
8 M • 16 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 72.56 SR
LEI9 M • 27 Wkts • 2.85 Econ • 50.22 SR
LEI6 M • 19 Wkts • 4.36 Econ • 38.21 SR
Squad
GLO
LEI
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|County Ground, Bristol
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|25,26,27,28 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News
Rain wrecks contest as Northants, Derbyshire share spoils
No play possible on third day with Derbyshire on the ropes but well set to save the game
Kent survive Gloucestershire scare thanks to Zak Crawley's unbeaten fifty
Visitors rue delayed declaration after Tom Price triggers dramatic collapse on final afternoon
Bohannon and Harris deny Leicestershire in wet finale
Lancashire live to fight another day as visitors unable to press home advantage in small window of play
Middlesex beat stubborn resistance and rain to land nine-wicket win
Du Plooy wins contest with a six as weather permits teams to play to a finish at Lord's