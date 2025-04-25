Matches (5)
Gloucester vs LEICS, 13th Match at Bristol, County DIV2, Apr 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match, Bristol, April 25 - 28, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 03:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JR Bracey
10 M • 808 Runs • 67.33 Avg • 67.38 SR
MAH Hammond
10 M • 595 Runs • 37.19 Avg • 63.29 SR
PSP Handscomb
6 M • 634 Runs • 90.57 Avg • 58.32 SR
LPJ Kimber
8 M • 441 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 102.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TJ Price
7 M • 17 Wkts • 4.16 Econ • 47.29 SR
AS Dale
8 M • 16 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 72.56 SR
IG Holland
9 M • 27 Wkts • 2.85 Econ • 50.22 SR
BWM Mike
6 M • 19 Wkts • 4.36 Econ • 38.21 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
GLO
LEI
Player
Role
Cameron Bancroft (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
James Bracey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Charlesworth 
Middle order Batter
Ajeet Singh Dale 
Bowler
Marchant de Lange 
Bowler
Chris Dent 
Opening Batter
Cameron Green 
Batting Allrounder
Miles Hammond 
Top order Batter
Tom Price 
Allrounder
Oliver Price 
Batting Allrounder
Josh Shaw 
Bowler
Matt Taylor 
Bowler
Graeme van Buuren 
Bowling Allrounder
Zaman Akhter 
Bowler
Match details
County Ground, Bristol
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days25,26,27,28 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI310254
KEN320152
DER310248
MID311135
LAN300334
GLO301234
NOR301234
GLA302115
Full Table