Leicestershire win Bristol thriller to go top of Division Two

Leicestershire 262 (Hill 55, Cox 53, Holland 52, Goodman 5-54) and 146 for 8 (Cox 47, Goodman 4-33, Singh Dale 3-58) beat Gloucestershire 252 (Bracey 93*, Green 5-63) and 152 (Price 43, Bancroft 43, Holland 4-32) by two wickets

A nigh-on perfect morning's bowling from Leicestershire's in-form seamers on day three of the Rothesay County Championship Second Division match against Gloucestershire at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol saw the visitors record an ultimately nerve-shredding win and strengthen their position at the top of the table as they stumbled over the line amid high tension in their chase of 143.

A ruinous period of play for Gloucestershire, starting on Saturday evening with the wicket of Ollie Price and continuing into Sunday morning, saw them lose seven wickets for just 31 runs, the home side's vertiginous fall starting at 87 for 1 and ending with them in dire straits at 118 for 8 after little more than an hour of day three. A mini-recovery then took them to 152 all out, leaving Leicestershire 143 to win.

Gloucestershire lost nightwatcher Dom Goodman for a duck in the first over of the day, bowled by the impressive Ian Holland . The former Hampshire man thus extended his lead at the top of the Division Two wicket-takers' charts with his 19th scalp of the season, later wrapping up the innings to take his tally to a round 20.

After that early dismissal, there were a couple of close calls against Cameron Bancroft before he fell lbw to the persevering Logan van Beek for a joint innings-high 43, and the very next ball Miles Hammond was caught at second slip by Louis Kimber off Ben Green.

Two more key wickets came and went in the blink of an eye, first innings star James Bracey chipping van Beek to Holland at mid-on and then Cameron Green beautifully caught off an inside edge by fellow countryman Peter Handscomb diving away to his left behind the stumps.

The first hour had seen outstanding bowling by three of the Foxes' seamers, who did not concede a boundary until 70 minutes into the day, at which point Graeme van Buuren dispatched a Josh Hull full toss for four in the beanpole seamer's first over of the day. Two balls later however, the former captain was caught by Ben Green at first slip at the second attempt.

Some agricultural hitting from Zaman Akhter saw Gloucestershire stage a recovery of sorts, but Hull yorked him to limit the damage and Holland returned to wrap things up, leaving the Foxes' batters to face one over before lunch.

That was enough time for Goodman to trap Rishi Patel in front off the third ball of the innings, the opener back in action after recovering from a thumb injury sustained when fielding in just the third over of the first match of the season. Patel did not much enjoy his return on an untypically lively Gloucester pitch, scoring just one run across his two innings and his dismissal meant nine wickets had fallen for 64 runs before lunch.

Life was no easier after lunch, when Goodman, fresh from five in the first innings, rattled through the Foxes' top order, including reducing them to 0 for 2 after the first over as Rehan Ahmed was caught at cover by Green.

Lewis Hill and Sol Budinger nudged the score up to 26 before 'Lenny' struck again, Bracey snaffling Hill's feathered edge. And it was 35 for 4 when Price held onto a cracker low down in the slips to see the back of Budinger. Ian Holland, seven wickets and a fifty in the match, could not hang around long, falling in Josh Shaw's first over to leave the innings in tatters at 42 for 5 and 101 still needed.

Skipper Handscomb and keeper Ben Cox , who had been hit in the chest and taken to hospital for a scan on Saturday, steadied the ship as the sun appeared and the pitch eased. Ball by ball, run by run, they advanced, although not without their fair share of scares. They had reached 100 when Singh Dale breached Handscomb's defences to revive the home side's fortunes and van Beek hung around with Cox to add another 18 before he went the same way.

Tea was taken with 22 runs needed and three wickets in hand, Cox holding things together on 41. The two Bens showed real composure on the resumption, steadily ticking off the runs until, with eight needed, Cox was caught behind, also off Singh Dale.