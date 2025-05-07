Matches (13)
Knights vs NW Warriors, 2nd Match at Belfast, INTER-PRO, May 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Belfast, May 07, 2025, Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup
Northern Knights FlagNorthern Knights
North-West Warriors FlagNorth-West Warriors
Tomorrow
9:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
North-West WarriorsNorth-West Warriors
------
Northern KnightsNorthern Knights
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Pretorius
6 M • 233 Runs • 46.6 Avg • 90.31 SR
BF Calitz
5 M • 203 Runs • 67.67 Avg • 110.32 SR
SJ MacBeth
10 M • 171 Runs • 17.1 Avg • 69.23 SR
CG Melly
10 M • 164 Runs • 16.4 Avg • 69.49 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Pretorius
6 M • 11 Wkts • 4.29 Econ • 21.63 SR
MJ Humphreys
9 M • 10 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 39.3 SR
SJ MacBeth
7 M • 15 Wkts • 5.41 Econ • 17.66 SR
CA Young
5 M • 10 Wkts • 5.78 Econ • 24.6 SR
Squad
Match details
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
Series
Season2025
Match days7 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
