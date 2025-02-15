Matches (14)
North West vs Knights, 2nd Match at Potchefstroom, CSA Division One, Feb 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match (D/N), Potchefstroom (Uni), February 15, 2025, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One
Recent Performance
Last five matches
North West
W
W
L
W
L
Knights
W
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 04:05
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
|University Oval, Potchefstroom
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|15 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)