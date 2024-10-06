Matches (9)
North West vs Boland, 12th Match at Potchefstroom, CSA T20 Challenge, Oct 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Potchefstroom, October 06, 2024, CSA T20 Challenge
North West FlagNorth West
Boland FlagBoland
Match details
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Series
Season2024/25
Match days06 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
CSA T20 Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
TITNS220104.200
NWEST22080.253
LIONS2115-1.375
WAR2114-1.381
WPR2012-0.324
BOL10020.000
KNGHT1010-0.167
DOLPH2020-1.458
KZNIN-----
