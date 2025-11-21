Matches (32)
Titans vs Dolphins, 26th Match at Centurion, CSA T20 Challenge, Nov 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

26th Match, Centurion, November 21, 2025, CSA T20 Challenge
Titans FlagTitans
Dolphins FlagDolphins
Tomorrow
11:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
DolphinsDolphins
5320140.836
5
TitansTitans
623110-2.144
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match details
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Series
Season2025/26
Match days21 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
