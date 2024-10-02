Matches (14)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Irani Cup (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (2)
Women's T20WC Warm-up (5)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (2)
CPL 2024 (2)

Kenya vs Kuwait, 11th Match at Nairobi, Challenge League A, Oct 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Nairobi (Ruaraka), October 02, 2024, CWC Challenge League Group A
PrevNext
Kenya FlagKenya
Kuwait FlagKuwait
Tomorrow
6:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Table
What will be the toss result?
KENYA Win & Bat
KUW Win & Bat
KENYA Win & Bowl
KUW Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi
Series
Season2024
Match days02 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CWC Challenge League Group A

TeamMWLDPT
JER32104
KUW22004
KENYA21102
DEN31202
PNG21102
QAT20200
Full Table