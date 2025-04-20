Matches (20)
Abahani Ltd vs Gulshan CC, Super League at Dhaka, DPDCL, Apr 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
Super League, Mirpur, April 20, 2025, Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League
Current RR: 5.90
• Last 5 ov (RR): 17/0 (3.40)
List A CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|37
|46
|3
|1
|80.43
|1 (1b)
|9 (13b)
(lhb)
|16
|29
|2
|0
|55.17
|1 (3b)
|8 (18b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|0.4
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|2
|0
|0
|-
(rfm)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.00
|5
|0
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|223
|6173
|121*
|32.49
|38
|826
|77
|30.59
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|184
|222
|5/34
|28.52
|231
|288
|5/37
|25.83
Last Bat: Parvez Hossain Emon 83 (70b) • FOW: 143/3 (22.1 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 11:40Scores: Dalim Khairul Anam
30.4
1
Elias Sunny to Meherob, 1 run
30.3
•
Elias Sunny to Meherob, no run
30.2
•
Elias Sunny to Meherob, no run
30.1
1
Elias Sunny to Mithun, 1 run
end of over 306 runs
ABL: 179/3CRR: 5.96
SM Meherob15 (26b 2x4)
Mohammad Mithun36 (45b 3x4 1x6)
Farhad Reza 1-0-1-0
Nihaduzzaman 8-0-32-2
29.6
•
Farhad to Meherob, no run
29.5
•
Farhad to Meherob, no run
29.4
•
Farhad to Meherob, no run
29.3
1
Farhad to Mithun, 1 run
29.2
•
Farhad to Mithun, no run
29.1
•
Farhad to Mithun, no run
end of over 295 runs
ABL: 173/3CRR: 5.96
Mohammad Mithun35 (42b 3x4 1x6)
SM Meherob15 (23b 2x4)
Nihaduzzaman 8-0-32-2
Mehedi Hasan 5-0-25-0
Match State: Drinks
28.6
1
Nihaduzzaman to Mithun, 1 run
28.5
•
Nihaduzzaman to Mithun, no run
28.4
1
Nihaduzzaman to Meherob, 1 run
28.3
1
Nihaduzzaman to Mithun, 1 run
28.2
1
Nihaduzzaman to Meherob, 1 run
28.1
1
Nihaduzzaman to Mithun, 1 run
end of over 287 runs
ABL: 168/3CRR: 6.00
Mohammad Mithun32 (38b 3x4 1x6)
SM Meherob13 (21b 2x4)
Mehedi Hasan 5-0-25-0
Nihaduzzaman 7-0-27-2
27.6
1
Mehedi Hasan to Mithun, 1 run
27.5
1
Mehedi Hasan to Meherob, 1 run
27.4
•
Mehedi Hasan to Meherob, no run
27.3
4
Mehedi Hasan to Meherob, FOUR runs
Commentary Feedback
Worm
Abahani Ltd
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Toss
|Gulshan Cricket Club, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|20 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
Abahani Ltd Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|2
|11
|bowled
|83
|70
|caught
|26
|29
|not out
|37
|46
|not out
|16
|29
|Extras
|(lb 2, nb 1, w 9, pen 5)
|Total
|181(3 wkts; 30.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>