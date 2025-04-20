Matches (20)
Abahani Ltd vs Gulshan CC, Super League at Dhaka, DPDCL, Apr 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
Super League, Mirpur, April 20, 2025, Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League
PrevNext

Gulshan CC chose to field.

Current RR: 5.90
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 17/0 (3.40)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
List A CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Mohammad Mithun* 
(rhb)
37463180.431 (1b)9 (13b)
SM Meherob 
(lhb)
16292055.171 (3b)8 (18b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Elias Sunny 
(sla)
0.40203.00200-
Farhad Reza 
(rfm)
10101.00500-
MatRunsHSAve
2236173121*32.49
388267730.59
MatWktsBBIAve
1842225/3428.52
2312885/3725.83
 Last BatParvez Hossain Emon 83 (70b) FOW143/3 (22.1 Ov)
1
1
30th
1
29th
1
1
1
1
1
28th
1
1
4
1
27th
1
Match centre Ground time: 11:40
Scores: Dalim Khairul Anam
30.4
1
Elias Sunny to Meherob, 1 run
30.3
Elias Sunny to Meherob, no run
30.2
Elias Sunny to Meherob, no run
30.1
1
Elias Sunny to Mithun, 1 run
end of over 306 runs
ABL: 179/3CRR: 5.96 
SM Meherob15 (26b 2x4)
Mohammad Mithun36 (45b 3x4 1x6)
Farhad Reza 1-0-1-0
Nihaduzzaman 8-0-32-2
29.6
Farhad to Meherob, no run
29.5
Farhad to Meherob, no run
29.4
Farhad to Meherob, no run
29.3
1
Farhad to Mithun, 1 run
29.2
Farhad to Mithun, no run
29.1
Farhad to Mithun, no run
end of over 295 runs
ABL: 173/3CRR: 5.96 
Mohammad Mithun35 (42b 3x4 1x6)
SM Meherob15 (23b 2x4)
Nihaduzzaman 8-0-32-2
Mehedi Hasan 5-0-25-0

Match State: Drinks

28.6
1
Nihaduzzaman to Mithun, 1 run
28.5
Nihaduzzaman to Mithun, no run
28.4
1
Nihaduzzaman to Meherob, 1 run
28.3
1
Nihaduzzaman to Mithun, 1 run
28.2
1
Nihaduzzaman to Meherob, 1 run
28.1
1
Nihaduzzaman to Mithun, 1 run
end of over 287 runs
ABL: 168/3CRR: 6.00 
Mohammad Mithun32 (38b 3x4 1x6)
SM Meherob13 (21b 2x4)
Mehedi Hasan 5-0-25-0
Nihaduzzaman 7-0-27-2
27.6
1
Mehedi Hasan to Mithun, 1 run
27.5
1
Mehedi Hasan to Meherob, 1 run
27.4
Mehedi Hasan to Meherob, no run
27.3
4
Mehedi Hasan to Meherob, FOUR runs
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Worm
Abahani Ltd
051015202530050100150OVERSRUNS
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
TossGulshan Cricket Club, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Match days20 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Bangladesh
Sajedul Islam
Bangladesh
Sharfuddoula
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Rakibul Islam
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Joynal Abedin
Abahani Ltd Innings
Player NameRB
Shahriar Komol
caught211
Parvez Hossain Emon
bowled8370
Jishan Alam
caught2629
Mohammad Mithun
not out3746
SM Meherob
not out1629
Extras(lb 2, nb 1, w 9, pen 5)
Total181(3 wkts; 30.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League

Super League
TeamMWLDPTNRR
ABL121020201.452
MSC12930180.664
GCC12830170.178
GGC12840160.906
LOP12740151.504
Agran12750140.225
Relegation League
TeamMWLDPTNRR
PSC124808-1.160
SCC1211102-1.542
Full Table