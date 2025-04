Abahani outclass Mohammedan to lift their 24th DPL title

The BCB then announced that Hridoy would have to serve the ban for that game, which was followed by a group of players, led by Tamim Iqbal , to meet the BCB officials on April 25. Tamim called the incident "laughable", after which the BCB reneged from their position. Hridoy was now available for Mohammedan's next match against Gazi Group Cricketers on April 26. However, during that game, Hridoy was found guilty of reacting to his dismissal, for which he incurred another demerit point. It got to eight points in total, which meant he was now banned for four games. He didn't appear in Mohammedan's DPL finale against Abahani.