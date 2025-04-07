Nasir Hossain resumes playing competitive cricket after two-year ban ends

Nasir appeared for Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club in their Dhaka Premier Division League match against Gazi Group Cricketers in Mirpur on Monday.

"As per the terms of the sanction, Nasir Hossain has now fulfilled all requirements, including completing the mandatory anti-corruption education session," the BCB said in a release. "This has paved the way for his eligibility to re-enter official cricket as of April 7, 2025."

Nasir was one of eight people associated with the Pune Devils franchise who were charged by the ICC in September 2023 . Of his two-year ban, six months were suspended.

The first charge against Nasir was that he "failed to disclose to the designated anti-corruption official (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of a gift that was offered to him that had a value of over US$750, namely the gift of a new iPhone 12".

The second charge was that he "failed to disclose to the designated anti-corruption official full details of the approach or invitation he received to engage in corrupt conduct via the new iPhone 12".

Nasir also "failed or refused, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the designated anti-corruption official's investigation". He had accepted all three charges.