Live Blog - Badoni double ton, Ankit 198 as North qualify for semis

Manishi picked three wickets • PTI

Three dismissals, three lbws for Manishi, who is proving to be the difference in this East Zone attack, which has otherwise not always been on point. For the longest time, Yash Dhull and Ayush Badoni steadied North Zone, and it seemed they would go to lunch unscathed before Manishi hit again to remove Dhull, was was looking solid.

Very similar to the earlier dismissals. Flatter, skiddy length ball on the stumps, Dhull looked for an expansive shot off the backfoot, but was beaten for pace and the ball thudded into his pad. The umpire had no hesitation to give that out and he goes back for 39 off 67 balls with four fours and two sixes in his knock.

Before his dismissal, Dhull and Badoni added a 67-run stand for the third wicket in quick time. They were positive in their approach, looked to pick off the runs against the quicks and were particularly aggressive against Manishi. Dhull struck the left-arm spinner for 22 runs off 23 balls, while Badoni scored 9 off 8 against him.

Shami bowled eight overs on the first morning; five in his first spell and three in the second. His pace was average at best, but he bowled tightly, only conceding one four early in his spell. While Manishi went for 40 off his seven overs, he picked all three wickets to fall. Badoni has meanwhile looked solid. He's only struck three fours in his run-a-ball 36 but has been very proactive.