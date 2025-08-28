Live Blog - Badoni double ton, Ankit 198 as North qualify for semis

Live
Live Blog - Badoni double ton, Ankit 198 as North qualify for semisBy Ashish Pant
North Zone qualify for Duleep semis
The final day of the season-opening Duleep Trophy felt like a mere formality as North Zone qualified for the semi-final on the basis of a massive 833-run lead against East Zone. Ayush Badoni smashed his second first-class double-century while captain Ankit Kumar missed out on a first by two runs as North ran East Zone ragged, finishing on 658 for 4 before the players shook hands to signal a draw.
Here are a few notable performances from the North Zone vs East Zone quarter-final.
All eyes were on Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy, but it was little-known Jharkhand left-arm spinner Manishi, who grabbed the headlines by removing the North Zone top three. On the second day, he then completed his maiden first-class five-for and added a sixth, finishing with 6 for 111. Despite his performance, North Zone piled up 405.
On the second day as well, all the attention was on Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, but it was J&K pacer who shook things up by grabbing four in and finishing with a five-wicket haul as East were bowled out for 230.
Yash Dhull and Ankit Kumar smash centuries
With a 175-run lead at their disposal, Dhull and Ankit batted East out of the contest, putting up a 240-run stand on the third day. Dhull was dismissed on 133 but Ankit batted on as North all but sealed their semi place on day three itself.
Badoni sizzles as North bury East
Ankit fell on 198 on day four, but with Shami and Mukesh not taking the field, Badoni was at his aggressive best. He smashed an unbeaten 204 off 223 balls, which included 13 fours and three sixes. The players shook hands shortly before the scheduled tea interval.
North Zone will face South Zone in the semi-final, which begins on September 4.
Badoni doubles up; North qualify for semis on first-innings lead
Badoni reaches his double century with the slightest of nudges to long-on and soon after, the game ends in a draw. No real celebration from Badoni, a nod and thumbs up to the dugout as he looks up to thank the Almighty. Gets a pat on the back from Mukhtar and Utkarsh and a hug from Wadhawan.
And finally, after notching up 658 for 4 and a lead of 833 runs, North Zone have declared with the umpires also calling off the game.
North Zone have qualified for the semis on the basis of a first-innings lead and will face South Zone right here at the CoE on September 4.
Lead ticks past 800
Kanhaiya Wadhawan has joined Ayush Badoni in the middle as North Zone keep on going as the lead crosses the 800 mark. Ayush Badoni is closing in on a double century while Wadhawan has also started well. East Zone are exclusively bowling spinners. How long before North declare is the question.
North Zone are on 647 for 4 and lead East Zone by 822 runs
...And they keep on going
No declaration from North Zone, who are determined to keep East Zone on the field for as long as possible. The lead has now crossed 750 and is rattling towards the 800-mark with both Badoni and Sindhu taking the aggressive route post the break. They have already added close to 50 runs in six overs since lunch. Sindhu hit two fours and two sixes against the spin of Utkarsh Singh and Manishi.
Badoni has also smashed around and is in his 170s. Are North eyeing a 1000-run lead? Are they eyeing a 1000 team score? It's all a possible scenario as things stand. Sindhu, meanwhile, has fallen to Utkarsh. For once, he mistimes an attempted loft and gives long-on a simple catch.
North Zone are 606 for 4 after 134 overs and lead East Zone by 781 runs
North Zone are not stopping...
North Zone 405 and 547 for 3 (Ankit 198, Badoni 150*, Dhull 133) lead East Zone 230 (Virat 69, Nabi 5-28) by 722 runs
North Zone have amassed 159 runs in the morning session of day four and are still batting. Ayush Badoni is unbeaten on 150, having thrashed nine fours and two sixes. He has Nishant Sindhu with him, who has also smashed a four and two sixes in his unbeaten 35. His second six came off the final ball of the session, a slog sweep off Manishi that was tipped over the ropes by the deep midwicket fielder.
North Zone are meanwhile on 547 for 3 and are leading by a mammoth 722 runs
Badoni notches up a century
The third centurion of the match is Ayush Badoni, who follows up his first-innings half-century with an aggressive ton. He resumed the day 56 and has quickly notched up his fourth first-class hundred off 123 balls, with six fours and one six. He races through the 90s with a six straight over the bowler's head before a single to long-on takes him to his century. No extravagant celebrations from him, just a slight raise of the hand.
Nishant Sindhu has joined Badoni in the middle and they are continuing to pile on the runs.
North Zone are 486 for 3 after 117 overs and lead East Zone by 661 runs.
Ankit falls for 198
Heartbreak for the North Zone captain, who falls two short of a double century. He reached his century with a six and was looking to go over the top again, but Mukhtar Hussain's extra bounce does him in. It was a rising back of a length delivery around off stump. Ankit goes for a pull but completely miscues it, with mid-on taking the simplest of catches. He throws his head back as he walks off. End of a stellar knock, one that has secured North Zone a place in the Duleep Trophy semi-final.
North Zone are 452 for 3 after 107 overs and lead East Zone by 627 runs.
Ankit nears double century
Ankit Kumar is closing in on his maiden first-class double-century. He is in the 190s as things stand. Ayush Badoni has meanwhile taken the aggressive route this morning. He clubbed Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal through cover and tried going again, only managing a thick outside edge that flew over the slip cordon. Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Shami have not taken the field on day four. Shami was in his whites, but hasn't come out. Mukesh isn't in his whites. He is carrying a thigh strain.
North Zone continue to bat on day 4
North Zone lead by 563 runs, but they are still batting on day four. Looks like Ankit Kumar wants to reach that maiden first-class double century. Ayush Badoni will also want a century before the semis against South Zone, which begins in four days' time. East Zone have started with spin from both ends. Utkarsh Singh bowls the first over, while it is Manishi from the other end. Ankit has already whacked a couple of fours and is in his 180s, past his highest first-class score.
North Zone are 403 for 2 after 94 overs and lead East Zone by 578 runs
Ankit, Dhull all but confirm North's semi-final spot
North Zone 405 and 388 for 2 (Ankit 168*, Dhull 133) lead East Zone 230 (Virat 69, Nabi 5-28) by 563 runs
A day that has belonged to North Zone through and through. They started the third day 175 ahead, and by the end of it, are 388 for 2, leading East Zone by a mammoth 563 runs. Yash Dhull scored 133 off 157 balls, while captain Ankit Kumar remained unbeaten on 168 off 264 as they added 240 runs for the second wicket to grind down East.
Badoni and Ankit also added 94 runs for the third wicket and there are no signs they will be stopping anytime soon. East Zone had a couple of chances, but failed to latch on. They were without Mukesh Kumar, who picked up a thigh strain and did not take the field. Mohammed Shami bowled 11 overs, and none in the last session, but was largely unsuccessful. The rest of the East bowlers also couldn't do much.
With the result almost decided, day four will all be about whether captain Ankit can notch up his maiden first-class double century or not.
Ankit, Badoni march on
There is no respite from the North Zone batters, who continue to bat on. Ankit Kumar has breached the 150-mark and now has his eye set on a maiden first-class double century. Ayush Badoni has come in and played a few delightful shots. He is already nearing his second fifty of the game. Ankit has meanwhile gone down with cramps, and he’s being tended to. It has become quite hot in the last couple of hours. A few fluids in and Ankit is good to continue.
The third-wicket stand between Badoni and Ankit is worth 67 now. North Zone are 361 for 2 after 82 overs and lead East Zone by 536 runs.
Siraj, Rohit, Gill, Bumrah in attendance at CoE
The who's who of Indian cricket are around at the NCA for fitness assessment and preparations ahead of travelling to Dubai for the upcoming Asia Cup. Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Deep and Jitesh Sharma also popped in to watch the Duleep Trophy game, while Rohit, Bumrah and Gill met the others at the Centre of Excellence. Shardul Thakur, B Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair are also around.
Parag sends back Dhull after tea
An innocuous short of a length ball sees Dhull walk back just after the tea break. Riyan Parag dropped one short but also got it skid through. Dhull goes back eyeing a pull, misses and is trapped in front of the stumps. He finishes on 133 off 157 balls, his innings laced with 14 fours and three sixes.
Ayush Badoni is next in.
North Zone are 296 for 2 after 67 overs, leading East Zone by 471 runs.
Wicketless session as Dhull, Ankit bat on
North Zone 405 and 290 for 1 (Ankit 132*, Dhull 132*) lead East Zone 230 (Virat 69, Nabi 5-28) by 465 runs
It's all been one-way traffic and both Dhull and Ankit are showing no signs of slowing down. Dhull has also brought out some T20 innovativeness in what's been an attritional second session at BCCI's Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru. Both batters have had one life each; Dhull was dropped on 48 off the bowling of Manishi, while Utkarsh Singh dropped Ankit on 112 at first slip, also off Manishi in the 56th over.
Dhull has played a couple of exquisite upper-cuts off Jaiswal, while also thumping a couple of fours through cover. Ankit was more classical in his approach, but equally effective. Both batters go into tea unbeaten on 132. Dhull has struck 14 fours and three sixes during his knock, while Ankit has smashed 15 fours and a six.
Mohammed Shami has put in a long shift but hasn't found success. He bowled six overs in his first spell, conceding 21 runs. He then bowled five overs immediately after lunch, where he conceded 15 runs. Mukesh Kumar hasn't bowled and it's unlikely that he will.
North Zone are 290 for 1 at tea, leading East Zone by 465 runs.
A century for Ankit as well
He dances down the track to Manishi, does not reach the pitch but still goes through with the shot and clears long-on with ease. A raise of the bat, he removes his helmet and there is elation on his face as he raises his ton off 155 balls. He's hit 11 fours and a six, as the North Zone lead breaches the 400 mark. These two are now just piling on the misery.
North Zone are 230 for 1 after 53 overs and lead East Zone by 405 runs
Century for Dhull as North extend East's misery
He has easily looked the most elegant batter on display today and now has a century to show for his effort. Dhull's eighth first-class century in just his 31st match, and he's deserved every bit of it. He had a few nervous moments in the 90s, playing and missing a number of times, particularly against Mohammed Shami but composed himself well enough to reach the three-figure mark in just 112 balls. Gets there with a quick single to mid-off, raises his bat, looks up to the skies before giving a hug to his partner.
Dhull has so far smashed 11 fours and two sixes during his knock and, apart from a dropped chance on 48, has hardly put a foot wrong. Ankit Kumar, his captain at the other end, is also nearing a ton. He is currently on 94 with the partnership having reached 165.
North Zone are 219 for 1 after 51 overs and the lead has swelled to 394.
Dhull and Ankit near centuries
Both batters have looked largely untroubled after lunch, and even a long Mohammed Shami spell hasn't been able to cause any damage. North Zone's lead is well past the 350 mark and they are showing no signs of slowing down.
Dhull, Ankit fifties extend North Zone's domination
North Zone 405 and 165 for 1 (Ankit 72*, Dhull 68*) lead East Zone 230 (Virat 69, Nabi 5-28) by 340 runs
It’s all gone a bit flat as far as the east zone bowling is concerned. Without one of their premier fast bowlers, Mukesh Kumar, who is out with a thigh strain, it seems they are going through the paces and both Ankit Kumar and Yash Dhull are rattling along at a quick rate.
Dhull, who had a stellar Delhi Premier League season, has come out with intent. He’s taken on the spinners, often waltzing down the track and not afraid to go over the top.
Dhull reaches his fifty off just 49 balls, with six fours and two sixes. He had a slice of luck when on 48, he was put down by Sharandeep Singh around the cover region off Manishi. But barring that, it’s been a largely flawless innings from Dhull. ICYMI, Dhull had to undergo surgery to repair a hole in his heart, which he came to know of only in June last year. And he's trying to make up for lost time.
Ankit has also reached 72 and the partnership for the second wicket has swollen to 111.
Ankit, Dhull take North's lead past 300
North captain Ankit Kumar has meanwhile rattled along nicely. He's been visibly more aggressive on the third morning, attacking both pace and spin. He's struck three fours each against Shami and Mukhtar Hussain and two more against Manishi. Ankit raises his fifty in 74 balls, his innings studded with nine fours. Yash Dhull has joined him in the middle and has been proactive from the get-go. He's taken on the two spinners, Manishi and Riyan Parag, who are bowling in tandem. Dhull has struck five fours and two sixes so far, all against Parag and Manishi.
The partnership is ticking along nicely at almost a run-a-ball and North's lead has crossed 300.
North Zone are 127 for 1 after 29 overs and lead East Zone by 302 runs
Jaiswal ends Khajuria's stay
Almost a wicket out of nowhere for Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal. Both Khajuria and Ankit were looking really solid, not giving the bowlers much. But Jaiswal gets a length ball to deck back into Khajuria, who stays back and was looking to guide this to the deep third area. Instead, he gets a thick inside-edge that leaves his stumps in a mess. Jaiswal has broken an important stand and East will now hope to inflict more damage. Khajuria falls for 21.
2
Ankit, Khajuria solid on third morning
Not much happening for the East Zone bowlers. It hasn't helped that Mukesh Kumar is off the field with a suspected thigh strain. He had walked off the field on the opening day for a bit clutching his right leg, but came back and bowled in the final session and then again on day two. He also batted late on day two. But he's not in his whites on the third morning and is unlikely to bowl, which will effectively reduce East to a four-man bowling attack.
Khajuria and Ankit have meanwhile extended North's lead to 226, having added a 51-run stand for the opening wicket. Ankit has looked quite positive, stroking six fours, while Khajuria has been more circumspect.
North Zone are 51 for 0 after 15 overs and lead East Zone by 226 runs
Meet Auqib Nabi, the four in four man
Nabi had figures of 0 for 23 in seven overs in his first spell on day one; in his second, he returned 5 for 5 in 3.1 overs as East, who were on 222 for 5, midway through the 53rd over, lost 5 for 8 in 22 balls to be bowled out for 230.
It's been a sensational year and a half for Nabi. Before the start of the 2024-25 Ranji season, he had 46 wickets in 20 matches. By the end of the season, he had nearly doubled his tally. He picked up 44 wickets in eight matches - the second-most in the season - striking at 30.47, which included six five-fors.
Nabi's next goal? To wear the India whites. Here's more about Nabi and his journey.
Welcome to day 3
East Zone have an uphill battle, after they were blown away by Auqib Nabi's four in four late on the second day. They conceded a first-innings lead of 175 and will need some Mohammed Shami magic early and quickly on day three. He has overcast conditions at his disposal, and there's a nice wind blowing across the ground.
North Zone have not enforced the follow-on and are batting, with Shubham Khajuria and Ankit Kumar out in the middle. Shami has taken the new ball and starts decently, working up good speeds through the over. Surprisingly, it isn't Mukesh Kumar from the other end. Assam's Mukhtar Hussain it is from the other end.
Mukesh is not on the field at the moment. He is not even in his whites. Is walking around the boundary line with Abhimanyu Easwaran. Arshdeep Singh also joins the two. Could this have something to do with the hamstring strain he picked up on the opening day?
Nabi orchestrates sensational collapse as North dominate
Jammu & Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi bagged five wickets, including four in four, as North Zone gained a 175-run first-innings lead on the second day of the season-opening Duleep Trophy 2025-26 against East Zone.
East Zone were placed fairly comfortably on 200 for 4, but the day turned on its head in the last 45 minutes as they lost their last six wickets for 30 runs to be bowled out in 56.1 overs. Nishant Sindhu removed Kumar Kushagra and then Nabi orchestrated a sensational collapse, picking 5 for 5 in his second spell, to finish with 5 for 28 in 10.1 overs.
Resuming the day on 308 for 6, Wadhawan brought up his half-century while Nabi smashed 44 of just 33 balls to take North Zone to 405. Manishi added three more wickets to his day one tally, to finish with career-best returns of 6 for 111 in 22.2 overs.
In reply, Virat Singh stood firm for East Zone, scoring 69, but there were hardly any other significant contributions. Harshit and Arshdeep tuned up for the Asia Cup by putting in a long shift across the day but it was all about Nabi at the end of the day.
Auqib Nabi takes four in four
This was shaping up to be an attritional day, but Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi has turned the day on its head by taking four wickets in four balls. Bowling the 53rd over of the day, he first ends Virat Singh's day with a pacy length ball, sending his middle stump crashing down. This was the fourth ball of his over. The very next ball, Manishi shoulders arms to a length ball on off. It kept marginally low, and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger in a jiffy. Mukhtar Hussain faced the hat-trick ball and had no answer to a pacy in-dipper that cannoned into his off and middle stump.
Then at the start of his next over, Nabi had Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal caught behind to bag his fourth successive wicket.
East Zone have slipped from 200 for 4 to 223 for 9 and are now looking at a big deficit.
Kushagra falls; East Zone in trouble
And just like that, another left-arm spinner has broken a partnership. Nishant Sindhu comes on for a bowl just before the drinks break and he sends back Kumar Kushagra. It was a tossed up delivery from around the stumps as Kushagra lined up for a drive. But all he could manage was a thick outside edge, which was snapped up by Wadhawan. Brings an end to a 74-run stand and East are now in real strife.
East Zone are 204 for 5 after 48 overs and trail North Zone by 201 runs.
Virat and Kushagra steady East Zone
After a tentative time before the tea break, both Virat Singh and Kumar Kushagra have settled down and looked fairly solid after tea. Virat has easily looked the best batter on display. He's handled the pace of Arshdeep and Harshit well and has taken the aggressive route against the spinners, Dagar and Sahil Lotra. He reached his fifty with a towering six against Lotra over long-on and smashed him again over deep midwicket in his next over. Kushagra, too, seems to have steadied himself. Not many alarms after the tea break.
The duo have added 73 so far for the fifth wicket and will want to carry on for a while.
East Zone are 199 for 4 after 44 overs, and trail North Zone by 206 runs
Harshit rattles East Zone
After bowling nine overs either side of the lunch break, Harshit has bowled absolute fire in his second spell before the tea break, coming close to getting a wicket on multiple occasions. He should have had Kumar Kushagra lbw in the 33rd over of the innings, but the umpire remained unmoved, with Harshit screaming, "shuffle kiya hai yaar." [He has shuffled, man!]. The very next ball, he induced a thick outside edge off Kushagra's blade, but Wadhawan failed to hold on, diving to his right behind the stumps. It had ticking Harshit to no end.
Then, in the last over before tea, Harshit got a ball to scoot low and under Kushagra's bat, narrowly missing the off stump before he beat the bat once more. Harshit was down on his haunches by now and slapped the turf before walking off as tea was signaled.
At tea, Virat Singh was unbeaten on 32, while Kumar Kushagra was 12*. East Zone are 149 for 4 after 35 overs, trailing East Zone by 256 runs
Parag falls before tea
Riyan Parag looked so good for so long but threw it away some 25 minutes before the break. Mayank Dagar, the left arm spinner has brought about Parag’s downfall. Was a nothing shot. Dagar tossed up a length ball outside off, Parag just held his bat out, got an edge and the keeper did the rest.
It was a sprightly knock from the East Zone captain till that point. He hit 39 off 47 balls, which included three fours and two sixes, one a gorgeous straight hit off Arshdeep straight over his head. But he needed to continue, and now it’s an uphill climb for East.
Harshit sends back Utkarsh
Harshit has put in a long shift either side of the lunch break. He bowled four overs before the break and five after lunch. He's also reaped the rewards. After getting rid of Paul, he has now got rid of Utkarsh, who was looking solid out in the middle. It was a rising short ball on the body that brought about the left-hander's downfall. He looked for a pull, got a top edge and was taken comfortably at long leg.
Utkarsh struck eight fours in his 49-ball 38, five of them against Harshit and three against Arshdeep. But the aggression has caused him to play a reckless shot. He is absolutely livid with himself. It takes an age for him to walk back, and he is still not going to the team dugout.
He has positioned himself on the boundary edge around long-on, down on his haunches, still thinking about the dismissal. Utkarsh stood there for close to 30 minutes after getting dismissed before finally removing his pads and going back to the dugout.
Harshit strikes after lunch
He was incisive in the morning session, and hasn't taken long to strike after lunch. Gets a short of a length ball high enough around leg stump. Tripura batter Sridam Paul looks for a pull, but can only manage a glove through to the wicketkeeper, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, who makes no mistake. Riyan Parag has walked in at No. 4 and he has a task up his sleeve.
He has started well and struck two crisp boundaries amid a few plays and misses. One an IPLesuqe flick off Rana to the deep midwicket fence. There was a fielder stationed around the area, but the ball went wide of him. He also played a gorgeous on-drive a few overs later.
Arshdeep draws first blood
This is the last competitive match that Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh play before the Asia Cup, and the duo have started the innings bang on point. Arshdeep, in particular, has been at his incisive best. He's got the ball to move around, something which none of the East Zone bowlers managed on a regular basis and has beaten the bat on a number of occasions. He drew a thick outside edge of opener Utkarsh Singh's bat but the ball did not carry to first slip. But, he soon got his man, at the other end with Jharkhand batter Sharandeep Singh chopping one back onto his stumps and seeing his leg stump rattled.
Sridam Paul has walked in at No. 3. He's already played and missed a couple of times with Arshdeep bowling a tight channel. Harshit, at the other end, too has worked up good pace. He's drawn a number of false shots and inside-edges. Arshdeep and Harshit bowled five and four overs respectively before lunch and looked in complete control.
Utkarsh has struck four fours so far, one a delightful off-drive against Harshit. But, overall, the East Zone batting has looked tentative.
At lunch, East Zone are 32 for 1 and trail North Zone by 373 runs
Manishi bags six; North Zone rack up 405
North Zone 405 (Wadhawan 76, Badoni 63, Manishi 6-111, Jaiswal 2-44)vs East Zone
It's been a couple of stellar days for 21-year-old Manishi from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. He ended the opening day with three wickets and added three more to his tally on the second day to finish with impressive figures of 6 for 111 in 22.2 overs. All of six wickets came via lbw, his pace variation coming to the fore.
He dismissed Auqib Nabi with his second ball of the day, pinning him on the crease on the back foot. He then trapped Harshit Rana lbw, similarly with a skiddy arm ball that beat the batter for pace to complete a maiden first-class five-for. He finally trapped Wadhawan lbw for 76 off 152 balls, who missed a sweep and was caught in front.
Deep Gadhia from the stats team informs that only three times have there been six lbws in an innings in the Duleep Trophy. One single bowler taking all six is a first.
Despite that, fifties from Wadhawan and Badoni and useful lower-order contributions from Nabi, Dagar and Arshdeep have taken the North Zone score to 405 in 83.2 overs.
North Zone close in on 400
Despite the two wickets, North Zone have rattled along at an excellent pace on day two. Just about an hour and 15 minutes into the day's play and they have already scored runs at close to five an over. Auqib Nabi was the aggressor as he smashed 44 in just 33 balls, which included five fours and two sixes, one against Shami and another against Manishi. Wadhawan has meanwhile notched up his fourth first-class fifty. He's had his moments against Shami, has the bruises to show for it, but has ensured he's stuck around.
At drinks on the second day, North Zone are 378 for 8 after 90 overs and are closing in on 400.
Meet the spinner named Manishi
He took three wickets on the first day and now he's picked a wicket two balls into the second day. His mode of dismissal? Yep, you guessed it right... lbw. Lands a skiddy length ball on the stumps and Nabi is right back rooted to the crease. Misses and is trapped bang in front. That's a fourth wicket for Manishi.
Manishi is playing only his ninth first-class game. He comes from a middle-class family and grew up in Jamshedpur, in Jharkhand, where he attended various coaching academies and was initially a batter. Watching videos of Daniel Vettori, Rangana Herath and Ravindra Jadeja, however, got him interested in the art of left-arm spin. His action is classical, in the mould of Herath, whom he greatly admires. Manishi eases through his delivery stride and relies on drift and variation in pace, rather than mystery.
He spoke to ESPNcricinfo after the first day's play. Did you know he dismissed Pujara in a Ranji Trophy game in November last year? Here's his story.
North Zone 376 for 8 after 88 overs
Shami breathing fire
Oof! Kanhaiya Wadhawan has been struck by a Mohammed Shami short of a length ball and he is writhing in pain. He steps aside almost immediately and looks in a lot of strife. Shami runs up to him and the North Zone physio also runs out. The magic spray comes to Wahdhawan's rescue and he is ready to continue after some five minutes.
But... hang on. Shami is breathing fire and the very ball, he's pinged Wadhawan again with a pacy short ball that hits him on the helmet. Wadhawan is down on his haunches and throws his helmet away. Shami runs up to him and puts his hands on his shoulders. The physio is out again to tend to Wadhawan, who looks visibly shaken. Change of helmets and he is good to go. Shami, after starting a little gingerly, is up and about and he has Wadhawan in his sights.
And, now he wants to cause some pain at the other end as well. Gets a short ball on point and raps Nabi on the the gloves, who steps aside and wrings his hand in pain. But, Nabi is not to back down. Shami goes short again, Nabi gets into position and hammers the pull over deep square leg for a huge six.
New ball and almost a wicket...
The new ball is available after 80 overs, and East Zone take it immediately. Mohammed Shami, who revved it up on the opening day, almost has a wicket first ball. He tests Auqib Nabi with a short of a length ball. He attempts the pull, gets a top edge with the ball swirling around. Deep square leg sprints forward, dives but can't hold on. Shami is not impressed and Nabi has a life early.
There is more agony for Shami the next over as he induces another thick edge off Nabi's blade but the catch doesn't carry to gully.
Welcome to day 2!
Hello and welcome to day two of the season-opening Duleep Trophy. And we already have a wicket, two balls into the day's play. Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, who had bowled two balls before rain and bad light brought an early end to day one, has struck early. Mayank Dagar, who was swinging for the hills on the first evening, starts with a powerful straight drive to mid-off. The second ball, he goes again, but this time only manages a thick edge to the wicketkeeper.
It is another cool morning at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Mildly overcast, and it was drizzling just a lightly. But it's cleared up and it seems to be a perfect day for a game of cricket. There are a minimum of 92.4 overs to be bowled to cover up for the time lost on the first day.
Session timings
Session 1: 9.30am to 12pm
Lunch: 12pm to 12.40pm
Session 2: 12.40pm to 2.47pm
Tea: 2.47pm to 3.07pm
Session 3: 3.07pm to 4.37pm
Bad light ends day one early
North Zone 308 for 6 (Badoni 63, Wadhawan 42*, Manishi 3-90) vs East Zone
East Zone left-arm spinner Manishi's three-wicket haul and North Zone's Ayush Badoni's quick fifty headlined the opening day of the season-opener 2024-25 Duleep Trophy at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
East Zone bowled first on a murky morning but there was hardly any swing for either Mohammed Shami or Mukesh Kumar. With Shubman Gill not available, Ankit Kumar captained North Zone and opened the batting alongside Shubham Khajuria. They started well but Manishi picked three wickets, all lbw before lunch to dent North.
Yash Dhull and Ayush Badoni stitched a 67-run stand for the third wicket and Badoni then added 61 runs for the fourth wicket with Nishant Sindhu. But the North batters were guilty of wasting starts. Badoni struck seven fours in his 63 off 60 balls, while Sindhu struck 47.
For East, Manishi picked three wickets and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Shami and Mukhtar Hussain picked one wicket each. At stumps, North were 308 for 6 with Kanhaiya Wadhawan unbeaten on 42 and Mayank Dagar having smashed around 28 off just 22 balls.
Shami gets his reward
After toiling all day, Mohammed Shami finally has something to show for in the wickets column in his fourth spell. He gets rid of Sahil Lotra, whose patient 19 comes to an end after 48 balls. Shami has easily looked the most penetrative of the fast bowlers all day, often beating the bat and drawing the false shots. He should have had Kanhaiya Wadhwan caught down the leg side, but Kushagra dropped a relatively straightforward chance. But soon after got Lotra.
It was a standard length ball outside off stump and Lotra, who had been patient till now, went for a waft, only to drive a thick edge which was taken comfortably by Kushagra. Mayank Dagar has come in and swished his bat around, while there are also some thick clouds hanging above, which are keeping the ground staff interested.
North Zone 286 for 6, after 72 overs
Lotra, Wadhawan bide their time
It's been a bit sedate since the tea break, with both Wadhwani and Lotra biding their time. The one good news from the East Zone camp is that Mukesh Kumar is bowling and seems to be doing it without any visual discomfort. He is still clutching his hamstring from time to time, but seems to be bowling freely.
Apart from a few close run-out chances, Wadhawan and Lotra have looked decently solid. Wadhawan has struck three fours so far during his knock, while Lotra has been more watchful.
North Zone 251 for 5 after 64 overs | Kanhaiya Wadhawan 24*, Sahil Lotra 9*
Wickets continue to tumble
Another partnership broken, another set batter departs and North Zone continue to slide. It's been the case all through the day. Just when a batter seems to be set, he falls playing a rash shot. Nishant Sindhu, this time, who gets dismissed playing a nothing shot. Wafts at a Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal length ball well outside off and can only manage a thick outside edge through to the 'keeper.
Sindhu looked really solid till the time he was out in the middle. He hit four fours and two sixes during his 47 off 70 balls, but his wicket has now opened the door really wide for East Zone. Sahil Lotra joins Kanhaiya Wadhawan in the middle.
North Zone 225 for 5 after 56 overs
Mukesh back on the field
He went through the paces with the physio on the sidelines during the drinks break after lunch. Running, stretching, and seemed to be doing it comfortably. And after a while, he is back on the field, which is excellent news for East Zone. Meanwhile, Akash Deep and Mayank Yadav are also on the sidelines watching the North vs East game. They ask Mukesh about his fitness and then go on to have a word with Arshdeep Singh.
Mukhtar sends Badoni packing
A dismissal out of nowhere, really. Badoni was looking immovable, but a nonchalant short of a length delivery down leg has brought about his downfall. Mukhtar, who has been expensive all day, extracted a bit more bounce on a short delivery down leg. Badoni went for a pull, but could only glove it to wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra, who took a simple catch. Badoni struck seven fours in his 60-ball 63.
Badoni cracks quick half-century
Ayush Badoni has looked in pristine touch so far this innings, easily the best batter on show. He's struck seven fours during his knock and raises his fifty at just a tick over run-a-ball. He has particularly been aggressive against Manishi and Mukhtar Hussain, hitting three fours each against the duo. But, it's not just his boundary-hitting that's shone. When Dhull was around, Badoni was rotating the strike really well, and with Nishant Sindhu as well, he's made sure to run the quick singles. Badoni didn't have the greatest of DPL 2025, and will want to make amends here with a big one.
Injury concerns for Mukesh
Some injury concerns for Mukesh Kumar right after the lunch break. He seems to be struggling with the footholes on the far end of the ground and immediately calls for assistance midway through his eighth over. He bowls one more ball before walking off clutching his hamstring - after the fifth ball of his eighth over and 37th of the innings. He is walking gingerly and seems to be telling the physio something about his delivery stride. This could be detrimental for East Zone, who, barring Manishi, haven't really hit their straps. Utkarsh Singh completes his over.
Another lbw for Manishi as Dhull departs
Three dismissals, three lbws for Manishi, who is proving to be the difference in this East Zone attack, which has otherwise not always been on point. For the longest time, Yash Dhull and Ayush Badoni steadied North Zone, and it seemed they would go to lunch unscathed before Manishi hit again to remove Dhull, was was looking solid.
Very similar to the earlier dismissals. Flatter, skiddy length ball on the stumps, Dhull looked for an expansive shot off the backfoot, but was beaten for pace and the ball thudded into his pad. The umpire had no hesitation to give that out and he goes back for 39 off 67 balls with four fours and two sixes in his knock.
Before his dismissal, Dhull and Badoni added a 67-run stand for the third wicket in quick time. They were positive in their approach, looked to pick off the runs against the quicks and were particularly aggressive against Manishi. Dhull struck the left-arm spinner for 22 runs off 23 balls, while Badoni scored 9 off 8 against him.
Shami bowled eight overs on the first morning; five in his first spell and three in the second. His pace was average at best, but he bowled tightly, only conceding one four early in his spell. While Manishi went for 40 off his seven overs, he picked all three wickets to fall. Badoni has meanwhile looked solid. He's only struck three fours in his run-a-ball 36 but has been very proactive.
At lunch, North Zone are 139 for 3 after 34 overs
Badoni 36*, Nishant Sindhu 1*
Another one for Manishi
The left-arm spinner has done it again, and this is turning out to be a really good morning for Manishi. The Jharkhand lad is a traditional left-arm orthodox spinner, in the mould of Saurabh Kumar. Nice, no-fuss rhythmic action and a smooth delivery stride. Gets Khajuriya lbw as well. Was a quicker length delivery from around the wicket that skidded through quickly. Khajuria went for the flick, missed and was trapped in front.
Dhull has meanwhile been a mix of caution and controlled aggression. He's been stepping out of his crease to the pacers, which even saw the wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan stand up to the stumps against Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal. he unleashed a lovely backfoot punch past point against Jaiswal before waltzing down the track against Manishi, once over mid-on and the once over mid-off, the second one going all the way.
Ayush Badoni has joined Dhull in the middle.
Manishi lands the first blow
Ankit Kumar was going the aggressive route against the right-arm pace of Mukhtar Hussain, but the spin of Manishi has landed East Zone the first blow. He went around the wicket to Ankit, who having hit three fours against Mukhtar earlier was looking to go big from the get-go. He attempted the sweep, but Manishi got the ball to skid through quickly and rapped the North Zone captain on the pad and bang in front.
Yash Dhull has walked in at No. 3. He had an excellent Delhi Premier League, but will have to quickly switch to red-ball cricket. He has started well here, long strides against the spinners, getting nicely behind the line to the quicks.
North Zone 52 for 1 after 17 overs | Khajuriya: 17; Dhull: 2
Mohammad Shami watch
Mohammed Shami, who is trying to make his way back to the Indian side, took the new ball. He was still trying to work his way through in the first spell. While the speeds were average at best, he bowled tight lines, not giving much to both openers, Khajuriya and Ankit. He bowled five overs in the first spell, conceding ten runs and bowled two maidens.
Khajuriya and Ankit have been watchful, but not reckless at any stage. They haven't chased too many balls outside the off stump and left the ball well. Khajuriya struck two crisp fours while Ankit has also managed two.
North Zone: 40 for 0 after 11 overs
East Zone field; Parag captain
Hello and welcome from BCCI's Centre of Excellence, where the season opener 2024-25 Duleep Trophy has just begun. It's a murky morning in Bengaluru, and East Zone have won the toss and elected to field against North Zone. The first bit of news is that Riyan Parag is captaining East Zone, with Abhimanyu Easwaran out with fever. Shubman Gill is also not around, with North Zone being led by Ankit Kumar, the Haryana batter.
Mohammed Shami took the new ball and got it to move around just a bit, nothing much, while Mukesh Kumar has been operating from the other end. Jammu & Kashmir batter, Shubham Khajuriya, is opening the batting for North alongside captain Ankit.
North Zone: 1 Ankit Kumar (capt), 2 Shubham Khajuria (vice-capt), 3 Yash Dhull, 4 Ayush Badoni, 5 Nishant Sindhu, 6 Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk), 7 Mayank Dagar, 8 Sahil Lotra, 9 Auqib Nabi, 10 Harshit Rana, 11 Arshdeep Singh
East Zone: 1 Riyan Parag (capt), 2 Virat Singh (vice-capt), 3 Sridan Paul, 4 Kumar Kushagra, 5 Sarandeep Singh, 6 Utkarsh Singh, 7 Manishi, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Mukhtar Hussain, 10 Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, 11 Mukesh Kumar
