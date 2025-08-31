Parag focuses on game-time and 'fun' on return to competitive grind

East Zone captain Riyan Parag 's focus at the season-opening 2025-26 Duleep Trophy was on easing himself back into the grind of competitive cricket and getting some game-time after he had spent most of last season managing a shoulder injury.

Parag last turned out for India in a T20I against Bangladesh in October 2024 . He had to undergo surgery for his shoulder injury, after which he played in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 for Assam in January. Before the Duleep Trophy, Parag had last played competitive cricket in IPL 2025 for Rajasthan Royals (RR). He was their second-highest run-scorer during the season, but was "managing a lot of stress" due to the shoulder injury.

"It was good," Parag said after the final day of the Duleep Trophy game against North Zone . "I mean, that was the main goal when I came here to play the game. Performances, I didn't really focus on that much. I just wanted to have some fun.

"I haven't played competitive cricket in a long time. Since the IPL, I haven't really played. [In the] IPL also, I was managing a lot of stress and stuff like that. But it was nice, was a good outing. Not in a good way with the amount of overs we fielded. But then still, rolled my arm for a few overs, batted for a while. Could have converted it for a bigger score, but then I'm happy. The shoulder feels much better now."

Leading the side in the absence of Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was ruled out due to fever on the opening day, Parag was dismissed for 39 in the only innings East Zone batted. He didn't bowl in the first innings, but bowled 22 overs in the second as North Zone made 658 for 4, building on their first-innings lead of 175.

While the game ended in a draw, North Zone qualified for the semi-finals on the basis of their first-innings lead.

"They played better cricket, I got to give credit to that," Parag said on North Zone's performance. "I feel we could have done better in the first innings while bowling but then we should have got at least close to like 350 and then try to restrict it.

"But once we did not do that, they had the lead of around 200 runs. Then, just the batters batted really well and just took the game away from us and the last day was just formality, I think, for them to get their milestones."

East Zone were without Mukesh Kumar on day three and four after the fast bowler picked up a thigh strain on the opening day. Mohammed Shami also did not take the field on the final day after he cut his toe, which meant East Zone had to rely on their part-time options.

"That was one of the tough things to manage," Parag said. "Shami bhaiya didn't bowl today, Mukesh got injured in the first innings, I'm coming back from an injury so I had to bowl 20 overs. Utkarsh [Singh], our non-bowler, he had to bowl around 30 overs so that did play a part for us in fielding a lot of overs but then nothing we can do about it. We just take it as a loss."

Parag says it's "back to basics" now as he readies himself for the upcoming season. He has been named as one of the stand-bys for the Asia Cup , and is hopeful to get a chance when India travel to Australia for a white-ball series in October-November.

"I was in the T20 set-up, then took a break for the shoulder [injury], and stuff like that happened," he said. "Ranji [Trophy] is coming in, then the Australia tour is coming in; if I get selected there, I do that. Otherwise, I go back to domestic and do what I've been doing for the last two to three years. Be top-scoring every single game. Have a good IPL and play for the country again."

Ankit Kumar: 'Everyone did their job'

North Zone captain Ankit Kumar was delighted by his team's performance as they racked up the runs on the last two days. Ankit fell two short of his maiden first-class double-century in the second innings, but Ayush Badoni recorded an unbeaten 204, while Yash Dhull scored 133 on the third day.

Ankit Kumar made 198 in the second innings • PTI

Ankit, who replaced Shubman Gill as North Zone captain after Gill pulled out due to illness, said there was "a little pressure" captaining in a big game but was glad he found a way to score runs and lead the team efficiently.

"I am captaining at this level for the first time," Ankit said. "There weren't a lot of changes from the Ranji Trophy; we followed the same process: bowl well, bat well. That's worked for us.

"We had a well-rounded batting and bowling attack. No one could play a big innings in the first innings, but everyone contributed and that mattered. It was a proper teamwork, so we didn't face many challenges. Everyone did their jobs.