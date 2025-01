Pat Brown claimed a hat-trick on his way to a five-wicket haul as the England Lions enjoyed a dominant opening day of their second tour game against a Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane.

Henry Hunt was his first victim, edging more conventionally to James Coles at second slip, before Jack Clayton was bowled shouldering arms. The Derbyshire right-armer was then wheeling away to celebrate his hat-trick when Hugo Burdon edged behind to wicketkeeper James Rew. Brown's figures were 5 for 21 from eight overs as the home side were bowled out for 214.

Brown, bowling first change, ran through the top order and had already had opener Nivethan Radhakrishnan caught by Coles from a rising delivery before securing his hat-trick.

England Lions reached stumps at 53 for 1 with Ben McKinney the only wicket to fall for 32. Skipper Alex Davies remained unbeaten on 15 alongside nightwatcher Shoaib Bashir (one).