CA XI vs Eng Lions, Tour match at Brisbane, ENG-L vs AUS-A, Jan 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Tour match, Brisbane, January 22 - 25, 2025, England Lions tour of Australia
Cricket Australia XI FlagCricket Australia XI
England Lions FlagEngland Lions
Tomorrow
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days22,23,24,25 January 2025 - day (4-day match)
England Lions in Australia News

Tim Ward hundred sets up comfortable CA XI victory over Lions

Dillon Pennington called into England Lions squad after three-day defeat in Brisbane

England Lions on back foot in Brisbane despite Ben McKinney's 94

Durham opener stars on second day of tour game but CAXI openers made inroads in chase

Edwards, Sutherland, Hardie in Australia A squad for Sydney four-dayer against England Lions

Patterson, Ward and Goodwin picked on recent Shield form despite all three not being in the first-choice XIs of their respective states early in the Shield summer

Sam Cook stars for Lions as Lachlan Hearne hits back with quickfire hundred

Four top-order wickets enhances seamer's Ashes claims, as Hearne responds in style

Shoaib Bashir on fast track as Ashes mission begins in earnest

England spinner knows he's not the finished article but Lions tour of Australia could be a major step in his development

