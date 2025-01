Was Noman Ali's hat-trick the first for Pakistan in Tests?

This particular achievement did not happen at all in the first 2576 men's Tests, but has now occurred in successive matches. I certainly didn't expect last week's answer to be out of date so quickly! However, even that wasn't quite a record… during the 2011 World Cup, I was asked about batters who had scored ODI centuries on their birthday . There were three - but on the day the answer was published (March 8, 2011), Ross Taylor made it four with 131 not out for New Zealand against Pakistan in Pallekele on his 27th birthday.