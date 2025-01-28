Was Noman Ali's hat-trick the first for Pakistan in Tests?
And were the 20 wickets that fell in Multan the most for the first day of a Test?
That hat-trick by slow left-armer Noman Ali, which reduced West Indies to 38 for 7 in the second Test in Multan, was the first by a Pakistan spinner in a Test, but it was their sixth overall.
Twenty wickets on the first day of the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies in Multan was a new high for any Test in Asia, surpassing 18 on the first day between India and West Indies in Delhi in 1987. But it's not the overall record: 25 wickets went down on the first day between Australia and England in Melbourne in 1902, and it's only a year since 23 fell on the first day between South Africa and India in Cape Town last January.
The man who was run out one short was Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, who was beaten by a throw from South Africa's Jacques Kallis while trying for his 10,000th Test run in Centurion in 2011. He was, according to the ball-by-ball commentary, "less than a yard away from his 10,000th run". Jayawardene got to five figures with his first scoring shot in the next Test, in Durban.
Rocky Flintoff, who's still three months short of his 17th birthday, scored 108 for England Lions in their four-day game against a Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane last week. Had it been a first-class match, he would indeed have become the youngest… but the teams were rotating 14 players, which means it doesn't count as first-class. He does have another chance to take the record, in the unofficial A-team Test that starts in Sydney on January 30.
I did notice, with some astonishment, that West Indies' last three batters in Multan repeated their achievement in the first Test: No. 9, Gudakesh Motie, top-scored with 55; Jomel Warrican added 36 from No. 11; and Kemar Roach chipped in with 25 from No. 10: the next-highest score in the innings was 21 by the No. 4 Kavem Hodge (no one else reached double figures).
