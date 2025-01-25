Matches (31)
Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test at Multan, PAK vs WI, Jan 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Test, Multan, January 25 - 29, 2025, West Indies tour of Pakistan
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
W
W
L
L
W
West Indies
D
L
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 776 Runs • 43.11 Avg • 59.23 SR
PAK10 M • 734 Runs • 38.63 Avg • 64.95 SR
WI10 M • 520 Runs • 26 Avg • 49.42 SR
10 M • 509 Runs • 25.45 Avg • 57.31 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK4 M • 31 Wkts • 4.13 Econ • 29.93 SR
PAK3 M • 26 Wkts • 3.2 Econ • 25.8 SR
8 M • 38 Wkts • 3.44 Econ • 35.44 SR
3 M • 18 Wkts • 3.07 Econ • 28.94 SR
Squad
PAK
WI
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2578
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
|Match days
|25,26,27,28,29 January 2025 - day (5-day match)
West Indies in Pakistan News
Kraigg Brathwaite laments inability to adapt to spinning conditions
West Indies skipper praises Jomel Worrican's work but urges his batters to be braver for the second Test
Shan Masood defends spin-it-to-win-it strategy: 'We will do what we need to take 20 wickets'
Pakistan captain says batters "have sacrificed individual milestones for team results", while seamers could have chance to shine when subcontinent teams visit
Stats - The shortest Test match to produce a result in Pakistan
On the bright side for West Indies, Jomel Warrican got into the record books with both bat and ball
Sajid, Noman, Abrar share all 20 wickets as Pakistan go 1-0 up
In the morning, Jomel Warrican took 7 for 32 but Pakistan had accumulated enough lead by then