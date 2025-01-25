Matches (31)
Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test at Multan, PAK vs WI, Jan 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Test, Multan, January 25 - 29, 2025, West Indies tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
5:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 776 Runs • 43.11 Avg • 59.23 SR
Shan Masood
10 M • 734 Runs • 38.63 Avg • 64.95 SR
KAR Hodge
10 M • 520 Runs • 26 Avg • 49.42 SR
A Athanaze
10 M • 509 Runs • 25.45 Avg • 57.31 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Sajid Khan
4 M • 31 Wkts • 4.13 Econ • 29.93 SR
Noman Ali
3 M • 26 Wkts • 3.2 Econ • 25.8 SR
JNT Seales
8 M • 38 Wkts • 3.44 Econ • 35.44 SR
JA Warrican
3 M • 18 Wkts • 3.07 Econ • 28.94 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
WI
Player
Role
Shan Masood (c)
Opening Batter
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Babar Azam 
Batter
Imam-ul-Haq 
Top order Batter
Kamran Ghulam 
Allrounder
Kashif Ali 
-
Khurram Shahzad 
Bowler
Mohammad Ali 
Bowler
Mohammad Rizwan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Muhammad Hurraira 
Batter
Noman Ali 
Bowler
Rohail Nazir 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sajid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Saud Shakeel 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Multan Cricket Stadium
Series
West Indies tour of Pakistan
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2578
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
Match days25,26,27,28,29 January 2025 - day (5-day match)
Language
English
West Indies skipper praises Jomel Worrican's work but urges his batters to be braver for the second Test

Pakistan captain says batters "have sacrificed individual milestones for team results", while seamers could have chance to shine when subcontinent teams visit

On the bright side for West Indies, Jomel Warrican got into the record books with both bat and ball

In the morning, Jomel Warrican took 7 for 32 but Pakistan had accumulated enough lead by then

It took him just 17 balls to pick up four West Indies wickets, and no matter the kind of pitch, this feat was impressive

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA1283110069.44
AUS17114213063.73
IND1998211450.00
NZ147708148.21
SL115606045.45
ENG221110111443.18
BAN124804531.25
PAK135804730.13
WI122823222.22
Full Table