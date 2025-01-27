Warrican dominates a series made for spinners in Multan
The second Test saw just 96 balls bowled by the quicks, a rare record in the format
1990 - West Indies' previous Test win against Pakistan in Pakistan was more than 34 years ago, in Faisalabad by seven wickets. West Indies played eight Tests between their last two wins in Pakistan, and lost six of them.
287 - Runs aggregated by Pakistan in Multan are the third-fewest by them in a men's Test at home (Pakistan and UAE), while being bowled out twice. They scored only 112 runs across two innings against Australia in the 2002 Sharjah Test and 208 runs against West Indies in the 1986 Lahore Test.
38 - West Indies' score in the first innings, when they lost their seventh wicket, is the second-lowest total at the fall of the seventh wicket in the first innings from which a team has gone on to win a men's Test. England were 21 for 7 against Australia in the first innings in Sydney in 1887 and had won by 13 runs.
19 - Wickets for Jomel Warrican in this series are the joint-most by a West Indies bowler in a two-match Test series. Shane Shillingford (2013) and Gudakesh Motie (2023) also took 19 wickets each in a two-match series against Zimbabwe.
Warrican's 19 wickets are also the third-most by any bowler in a two-match series against Pakistan, behind Rangana Herath's 23 in 2014 and Anil Kumble's 21 in 1999.
17 - Wickets for West Indies spinners in Multan are the most for them in a men's Test since 1970. They have taken 16 wickets each against Zimbabwe in Roseau in 2013 and against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2021.
69 - Wickets taken by the Pakistan and West Indies spinners across the two Tests in Multan. These are the most wickets taken by spinners in a two-match men's Test series, bettering the tally of 67 by Sri Lanka and West Indies in 2021.
35 - Wickets taken by spinners in the second game are the most in a men's Test in Pakistan, bettering the 34 in the previous match in the series.
96 - Balls bowled by pace bowlers in the second Test - 60 by Kashif Ali and 36 by Kemar Roach. These are the second-fewest balls bowled by fast bowlers in a men's Test (matches with at least two team innings). The fewest are 72 balls that were bowled in the Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and England in October 2024.
1190 - Balls bowled in the second Test in Multan. These are the third-fewest balls bowled in a men's Test since 1910, where all 40 wickets have fallen. A total of 1053 balls were bowled in the 2019 Test between England and Ireland at Lord's, while 1064 were sent down in the first Test of this series.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo