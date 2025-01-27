Brathwaite: West Indies had to be 'brave' on pitch where 'you are going to get out'

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said that batters had to be brave and trust their plans to succeed on the difficult pitches in Multan, after they won the second of two Tests to level the series and also create a little bit of history. This 120-run victory was their first in Pakistan for 34 years.

Brathwaite led by example . After being part of a collapse that left West Indies 38 for 7 in the first innings, he chose a far more aggressive approach in the second. In fact, he made his fastest fifty in Tests, consciously taking chances against the Pakistan spinners. This approach earned West Indies a lead of 254 and it proved plenty more than enough.

"Both Test matches the pitch was tough to bat on and we knew that so as I said I just wanted us to be brave, to do whatever plans we have, to go there and execute them as good as possible, because regardless of what there will be a ball with your with your name on it on this pitch," Brathwaite told reporters after the second Test in Multan on Monday.

"I mean it was a difficult pitch to bat on so it was good to see the confidence we went about doing it and you know as I said very proud of this team.

"It was just for the batsmen to be brave you know. I mean as batsmen, as I said everyone's going to have their plans. Be brave in whatever you want to do as batsmen," Brathwaite said about West Indies' strategy. "Bowling wise bring forward the batsmen as much as possible and there will be 20 balls that you will get 20 wickets because as I said the pitch is a difficult pitch so there's no second guessing.

Brathwaite maintained that the pitch was "very, very difficult" but had no complaints about PCB preparing spinning tracks.

"I would say Pakistan could could prepare the pitch how they want. What I'll say is batsman will not be averaging high on these pitches. You would average 15-20 and obviously the spinners will do well. and as I said it's a difficult Test pitch to score runs. You're going to get out regardless, it's just a matter of when. So you know as batters we had to come up with a plan of how we want to score and put runs on the board."

Jomel Warrican finished the series as the leading wicket-taker • AFP/Getty Images

"Jomel was outstanding. To see how he went about his bowling and the pressure he built from from ball one, I mean it was amazing," Brathwaite said.

Warrican also put in a crucial contribution with the bat, finishing unbeaten on 36 in the first innings, with his 68-run stand for the last wicket with Gudakesh Motie key in reviving West Indies from being 38 for 7 after they won the toss and chose to bat.

"With the bat you can't count him out, I think he did a fantastic job with the bat as well. But bowling wise I know he's worked hard over the years. He's been in and out of the team but it's good to see him get the chance and he grabbed it. very very proud of him uh he was outstanding."

West Indies' triumph in Multan came almost exactly a year after Gabba 2024 , and Brathwaite said it showed their ability to adapt to different conditions.