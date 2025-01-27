Matches (8)
RESULT
2nd Test, Multan, January 25 - 27, 2025, West Indies tour of Pakistan
West Indies FlagWest Indies
163 & 244
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(T:254) 154 & 133

West Indies won by 120 runs

Player Of The Match
36*, 4/43 & 5/27
jomel-warrican
Player Of The Series
85 runs • 19 wkts
jomel-warrican
Report

Warrican bags five as West Indies win in Pakistan after 34 years

Warrican finished with a match haul of 9 for 70 as West Indies levelled the series with a 120-run win

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
27-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
Jomel Warrican ran through Pakistan on the third morning, Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test, 3rd day, Multan, January 27, 2025

Jomel Warrican ran through Pakistan on the third morning  •  PCB

West Indies 166 (Motie 55, Warrican 36, Noman 6-41) and 244 (Brathwaite 52, Imlach 35, Sajid 4-76, Noman 4-80) beat Pakistan 154 (Rizwan 49, Warrican 4-43, Motie 3-49) and 133 (Babar 31, Warrican 5-27, Sinclair 3-61) by 120 runs
Jomel Warrican and the rest of West Indies' spin cast hoisted Pakistan with their own petard, spinning a web around Pakistan's batters to skittle them out for 133, securing a first win on Pakistan soil since 1990. It took West Indies little over an hour on day three to slice through Pakistan's last six wickets, a 39-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha the only one that put up any resistance as West Indies secured a 120-run win that levelled the series.
The signs were immediately ominous for Pakistan when, three balls into the day, Saud Shakeel was drawn into playing at one from Kevin Sinclair that ripped away, taking the outside edge to first slip. Nightwatcher Kashif Ali was dispatched the following over, Warrican forcing the ball through his pads as West Indies began to smell blood.
Rizwan and Agha kept the bowlers at bay for a while, hunkering down and trying to ride out this West Indies wave. With Kemar Roach injured, West Indies continued chipping away with their trio of spinners. Rizwan put away the odd delivery when they missed their lines, but this was becoming increasingly rare and Pakistan continued to feel asphyxiated.
For 12 overs, the seventh-wicket pair held out, but Warrican got one to keep low as Agha defended. It rapped him on the back pad adjacent to the stumps, and the visitors had the breakthrough that exposed the tail.
Soon after, it was Warrican again who dispensed with Rizwan, who played all around a delivery that carried on with the arm and went through the bat-pad gap to make a mess of his stumps. By now, only the formalities remained.
Noman Ali fell to Gudakesh Motie, but, fittingly it was Warrican who had the last laugh. Sajid Khan dragged one onto his stumps to seal another five-wicket haul that took Warrican's series tally to 19. As West Indies squealed with delight, Warrican looked Sajid square in the eye and performed his now famous thigh-thumping celebration. It was an apt metaphor for West Indies giving Pakistan a taste of their own medicine.
Jomel WarricanPakistanWest IndiesPakistan vs West IndiesWest Indies tour of PakistanICC World Test Championship

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Pakistan Innings
Player NameRB
Shan Masood
lbw23
Muhammad Hurraira
lbw29
Babar Azam
caught3167
Kamran Ghulam
caught1929
Saud Shakeel
caught1330
Kashif Ali
bowled112
Mohammad Rizwan
bowled2562
Agha Salman
lbw1533
Sajid Khan
bowled715
Noman Ali
caught66
Abrar Ahmed
not out00
Extras(b 7, lb 3, nb 2)
Total133(10 wkts; 44 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA1283110069.44
AUS17114213063.73
IND1998211450.00
NZ147708148.21
SL115606045.45
ENG221110111443.18
BAN124804531.25
WI133824428.21
PAK145904727.98
Full Table