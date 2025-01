While the toss for the first Test was delayed four hours by foggy conditions last week, it is much clearer and sunnier in Multan now. West Indies have made two changes to their side. A niggle in his leg meanst Jayden Seales misses out, with Kemar Roach , who was unavailable for the first Test with illness, coming into the side. Wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo comes in to make his debut with Keacy Carty dropping to the bench.