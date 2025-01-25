Noman Ali paying no heed to pitch criticism as second Test becomes 'a one-innings match'

In their quest to spin oppositions out, Pakistan ended up with a pitch that produced 20 wickets on day one. Against West Indies in the second Test in Multan, Noman Ali bagged 6 for 41 and on the way became the first Pakistan spinner to bag a Test hat-trick. West Indies were bowled out for 163, and in reply, Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie shared seven wickets to roll Pakistan for 154.

Speaking after play on Saturday, Noman said "such a match was bound to happen", given the extreme conditions that were on offer.

"We will try our best [to bowl West Indies out quickly] because it is [now] a one-innings match," Noman said after Pakistan fell nine runs short of the visitors' total. "In the first innings, for their last-wicket partnership, the runs that we gave away were a little extra. So we will try not to give such runs again."

The pitches have been in focus, with Pakistan making it a point to go spin-first in every home Test since losing the first Test to England last October. The first Test against West Indies also lasted only three days despite fog eating into the first day's play. Pakistan ended up winning by 127 runs.

Noman said this is not something on the team's mind, since it faced criticism even when Tests went all the way. "Even when we used to have a full five-day match before, fans criticised us a lot," he said. "We were criticised saying the results are not coming. [But] now the results are coming. If the results are coming in two or three days, then I think [it is fine]. The results have been positive so far, and we'll try that this match also has a positive result."

Pakistan had West Indies at 54 for 8, before the tailenders pushed them to 163. In the first innings of the first Test, West Indies had recovered from 66 for 8 to 137. Noman said Pakistan "made some mistakes", which they will try to avoid in the second gig.

"There's a lot of spin, [and] a lot of bounce - sometimes it's inconsistent as well" - James Franklin • PCB

Franklin: Both batting orders finding it difficult

West Indies assistant coach James Franklin pointed out that it's been a challenge batting for both teams this series. In the first game, only once did a team breach 200, with Pakistan making 230 in the first innings. And today, 20 wickets...

"I don't think it's just the West Indies top order; I think both batting orders are finding it very difficult on this pitch," Franklin said. "There's a lot of spin, [and] a lot of bounce - sometimes it's inconsistent as well. So when you go out there as a batter, I think the first 20-30 balls are very challenging to adapt to the wicket. I think you've seen batters that can get through the initial 20-30 balls and get 15-20 runs under their belts in their innings, the game all of a sudden looks a bit more comfortable from a batting point of view."

"We've seen that a bit from [Mohammad] Rizwan over both Test matches, we've seen that a little bit from Saud Shakeel, [and] we've seen it from some of our bottom-order batters being able to do that. We saw that from Alick Athanaze in the first Test."

Franklin is looking to set small targets for his batters, as they go into their second innings with a slender lead. He said it would be "very competitive" if West Indies end up posting a score in the "high hundreds, 200, [or] 200-plus". Franklin just wanted his batters "to look at small milestones".