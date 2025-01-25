Matches (29)
Women's Ashes (1)
England in India (1)
Super Smash (2)
ILT20 (3)
SA20 (3)
WI Women vs BAN Women (1)
BBL (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (1)
Live
2nd Test, Multan, January 25 - 29, 2025, West Indies tour of Pakistan
PrevNext
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(9.3 ov) 35/3
Pakistan FlagPakistan

Day 1 - Session 1: West Indies chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.68
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 80.3
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Table
Bet
Report

West Indies bat and hand debut to Jangoo; Kashif Ali receives maiden Pakistan cap

Kemar Roach replaced an injured Jayden Seales in West Indies' other change

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
25-Jan-2025 • 40 mins ago
Amir Jangoo poses with his ODI cap, West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Basseterre, St Kitts, December 12, 2024

Amir Jangoo followed up his ODI debut in December with his maiden Test cap in Multan  •  Randy Brooks

Toss West Indies chose to bat vs Pakistan
West Indies have won the toss and will bat first in Multan. This the second Test between the sides, with Pakistan having won the first. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite had little hesitation on what already appeared a brittle surface, with each side acknowledging they would prefer not to bat last.
While the toss for the first Test was delayed four hours by foggy conditions last week, it is much clearer and sunnier in Multan now. West Indies have made two changes to their side. A niggle in his leg meanst Jayden Seales misses out, with Kemar Roach, who was unavailable for the first Test with illness, coming into the side. Wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo comes in to make his debut with Keacy Carty dropping to the bench.
Pakistan have the chance to secure back-to-back home series wins for the first time in nearly four years. They made just the one change, handing a debut to fast bowler Kashif Ali. Khurram Shahzad, who delivered just one over in the first Test, sits out.
Pakistan: 1 Shan Masood (capt) 2 Muhammad Hurraira 3 Babar Azam 4 Kamran Ghulam 5 Saud Shakeel 6 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 7 Salman Agha 8 Noman Ali 9 Sajid Khan 10 Abrar Ahmed 11 Kashif Ali
West Indies: 1 Kraigg Brathwaite (capt) 2 Mikyle Louis 3 Amir Jangoo 4 Alick Athanaze 5 Kavem Hodge 6 Justin Greaves 7 Tevin Imlach (wk) 8 Gudakesh Motie 9 Kevin Sinclair 10 Jomel Warrican 11 Kemar Roach
Amir JangooKashif AliPakistanWest IndiesPakistan vs West IndiesICC World Test ChampionshipWest Indies tour of Pakistan

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
West Indies Innings
Player NameRB
KC Brathwaite
lbw919
M Louis
caught410
AA Jangoo
lbw04
KAR Hodge
not out1526
A Athanaze
not out01
Extras(b 3, lb 1, nb 3)
Total35(3 wkts; 9.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA1283110069.44
AUS17114213063.73
IND1998211450.00
NZ147708148.21
SL115606045.45
ENG221110111443.18
BAN124804531.25
PAK135804730.13
WI122823222.22
Full Table