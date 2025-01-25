West Indies bat and hand debut to Jangoo; Kashif Ali receives maiden Pakistan cap
Kemar Roach replaced an injured Jayden Seales in West Indies' other change
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000
Kemar Roach replaced an injured Jayden Seales in West Indies' other change
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|9
|19
|caught
|4
|10
|lbw
|0
|4
|not out
|15
|26
|not out
|0
|1
|Extras
|(b 3, lb 1, nb 3)
|Total
|35(3 wkts; 9.3 ovs)